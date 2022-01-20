Tips for taking at-home COVID tests

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – One billion free at-home COVID tests are now being sent out from the federal government, but what should you do if your test comes back positive?

While at-home tests are convenient, Sedgwick County’s deputy health director Chris Steward said there are some things you should know before and after taking the test.

Number one, It’s important when you take the test. She recommends taking an at-home test five days after you have been in close contact with someone who tested positive or when you start showing symptoms. She added you do not need to go somewhere else to get tested if you get a positive result.

“If the test is positive then stay at home and follow the isolation guidelines if you wanted to be sure you can go and get a confirmatory test but that is not necessary,” said Steward.

If you are positive, she said to follow CDC guidelines stay at home for 5 days. If you don’t have any symptoms after the 5 days, you should wear a mask for another 5 days.

