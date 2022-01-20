James Island officials reject plan for brewery on Camp Road amid concerns from residents

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Some James Island residents are relieved after town officials rejected a plan to build a brewery on Camp Road.

On Tuesday, the James Island Board of Zoning Appeals voted unanimously against a request to turn the old fire station on Camp Road into a brewery.

According to officials, the owners of Beer Engineer Supply hoped to use the property for a brewery, taproom, and restaurant.

Last month, the property was rezoned for commercial use. Mayor Bill Woolsey said breweries are allowed in commercial properties, however, the BZA must determine they will not adversely impact surrounding neighbors.

Woolsey said the request for the special exception was denied because of how close the property is to the Rivers Point Condominiums.

“Personally, I really hope the people interested in this brewery will be able to find another property on James Island, and open their brewery,” said Woolsey. “It just can’t be quite so close to a neighborhood.”

In December, residents at the Rivers Point Condominiums reached out to News 2 with their concerns, after hearing about the plans for the brewery.

The property is located just a few feet away from their backyard. One neighbor said she was worried about how close the brewery would be to her bedroom.

Theresa Chiarito, another resident, had a similar reaction to the plan.

“They can see right in our back doors at night. I was hoping they might put a privacy fence up or something like that to maybe obscure the view a little bit,” said Chiarito.

According to Chiarito, many of her neighbors felt concerned too. Some even took to Town Hall to speak against the plan during Tuesday’s meeting. She said she is relieved to know the brewery was rejected.

Had the brewery been approved, officials said it would’ve had to meet a list of conditions including having a privacy fence and no outdoor music.

News 2 reached out to the owner of Beer Engineer Supply, but they have not responded.

