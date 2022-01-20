ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Judge won’t expand media access for 3 ex-officers’ trial

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday rejected a request by a coalition of media groups for greater access to the civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers in George Floyd’s death. U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson said the trial will go forward with...

