The Volkswagen ID.Buzz was first introduced to us as a concept in 2017 and when we first laid eyes on it, we couldn't help but cross our fingers and hope that it would transform into a production vehicle. Five years later, our dreams are coming true. Volkswagen has teased that the ID.Buzz's official first drives will soon be taking place in Barcelona, Spain. Of course, these will just be pre-production drives as the official reveal for the production car is only expected to take place this March. But the ID.Buzz is just the beginning, and VW wants the car-buying public to know that the funky little electric van will act as a launchpad for upcoming enthusiast-focused electric cars.

CARS ・ 13 HOURS AGO