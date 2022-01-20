OKCPS shifts 2 campuses to virtual learning

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma City Public Schools administrators are moving two schools to temporary virtual learning amid ongoing staffing issues.

Students who attend Taft Middle School at the Linwood campus and all Mary Golda Ross Middle School students will learn virtually on Thursday.

Those students will log into Canvas for virtual asynchronous learning.

Families of those students are advised to watch for additional details from their child’s school.

All other OKCPS students are to continue in-person learning.

OKCPS students returned to in-person learning on Tuesday after being shifted to virtual learning due to several teacher, staff and student absences brought on by a COVID-19 surge.

