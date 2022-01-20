ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OKCPS shifts 2 campuses to virtual learning

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma City Public Schools administrators are moving two schools to temporary virtual learning amid ongoing staffing issues.

Students who attend Taft Middle School at the Linwood campus and all Mary Golda Ross Middle School students will learn virtually on Thursday.

OKCPD search for missing 13-year old last seen Jan. 6

Those students will log into Canvas for virtual asynchronous learning.

Families of those students are advised to watch for additional details from their child’s school.

OSDH: Oklahoma COVID-19 cases jump by 10,000

All other OKCPS students are to continue in-person learning.

OKCPS students returned to in-person learning on Tuesday after being shifted to virtual learning due to several teacher, staff and student absences brought on by a COVID-19 surge.

