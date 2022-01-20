ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rain, snow showers overnight

By Mike Harvey
wtae.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreezy and mild into early this evening. As a cool front moves in, some scattered rain showers will develop after 5 p.m. As the colder air starts to sweep in after 9...

www.wtae.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arctic Air
neusenews.com

Winter weather possible Friday into Saturday

The National Weather Service in Morehead City/Newport is monitoring the potential for accumulating snowfall across much of eastern North Carolina Friday night into Saturday. Low pressure passing off the coast will likely bring rain to the area Friday, transitioning to snow as temps drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s Friday night and Saturday morning. There is still significant uncertainty with respect to the snowfall amounts and coverage, but areas further north currently look to have the more favorable conditions for snowfall accumulation.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: We Could See Some Snow On Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tuesday provides the mildest weather we will see this week—a blast of artic air will settle in after a cold front passes through our region. Despite the chilly air, Maryland will stay dry, calm and settled through early Friday before the arrival of our next weather maker. By Friday, a deep trough will continue to move further east. Though it’s too early to call right now, the WJZ First Alert Weather team is monitoring the potential for an Alert Day at the end of the week. Confidence continues to grow on the nature of this system as it reaches the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Child Advisory In Effect For Entire Area

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect Tuesday night for the entire area due to dangerously cold wind chills around -20 to -30 degrees. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, Wednesday morning will feature a low in Chicago of -6°, which will be the coldest temperature in the city since February 7, 2021. (Credit: CBS) Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the low teens and wind chills below zero for much of the day. It won’t be as cold Wednesday night thanks to the return of a south wind. Lows will be in the teens...
CHICAGO, IL
WGAL

Tracking possible snow for Friday and Saturday in central Pennsylvania

More light snow is expected Friday in central Pennsylvania, and a coastal storm could bring snow this weekend. Behind a cold front, temperatures will dip to the 20s Wednesday, with lows in the teens and single digits Wednesday night. Another front will bring light snow Friday, then a coastal storm...
ENVIRONMENT
islandfreepress.org

Snow possible on the Outer Banks this weekend

Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands may see some snowfall this weekend as another winter storm approaches eastern N.C., per a recent briefing from the National Weather Service Newport / Morehead City Office. A low pressure system passing off the coast will likely bring rain to the Outer Banks area on Friday,...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WATE

Bundle up: Wintry mix headed for East Tennessee Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A cold front is coming through East Tennessee this week and temperatures will be even colder come Friday, when another round of wintry mix is anticipated. 6 Storm Team Digital Meteorologist Michael Autovino spelled out the forecast for Tuesday afternoon through Friday, when a 40%...
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Single-Digit Low Temperatures Hang Around Next 2 Nights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lake effect snow showers are winding their way through the region with occasional flurries or a brief snow shower, alternating in spots with clouds and even some peeks of sunshine Tuesday afternoon. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Kristin Emery tells us what we can expect with this brutal cold stretch this week. Most of the snow showers will linger in the Laurel Highlands through mid-afternoon before clouds break a bit Tuesday night. Cold air is expected to filter in behind the system and temperatures will drop through the evening and down into the single digits Tuesday night. We’ll only recover back into the upper teens and close to 20 in spots Wednesday before skies clear, allowing even colder readings near zero degrees for many spots Thursday morning. Wind chills will be very cold the next two days in the single digits and below zero for a period of time. Cold air will stick around through the weekend with another round of snow showers Thursday night into Friday, bringing us a chance for an additional inch or so of accumulation. Kristin Emery’s 24-hour forecast brings us much of the same weather we’ve been seeing recently.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Potential Nor’Easter, Bomb Cyclone Could Bring Snow This Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor the threat for a nor’easter as we end the work-week and head into the weekend. Low pressure is expected to develop off the coast of the Carolinas and then rapidly strengthen as it brings impacts to the eastern seaboard before heading toward the Canadian Maritimes. There is still a lot of uncertainty as we analyze computer model trends, however, some details are becoming more clear. It is still too soon to pinpoint the storm track at this time, and snowfall amounts and the bullseye area that receives the highest amounts will...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Eastern Colorado Gets Buried In Rush Hour Storm

DENVER- Eastern Colorado got buried with snow on Tuesday. The backdoor cold front gave Denver measurable moisture and buried parts of the eastern plains with over two feet of snow! Officially, Denver comes in with 5 inches at DIA with 4 to 6 inches for many metro area suburbs. Credit CBS4 CBS4 Weather Watchers helped tell the story with there measurements of the winter blast. Credit CBS4 Credit CBS4 Credit CBS4 Credit CBS4 Many Front Range Foothill locations piled up anywhere from 6 to 12 inches with the Rush hour blast. Credit CBS4 Extreme eastern Colorado was buried with blizzard or blizzard like conditions that dumped over one to two feet of snow along I-70 out to western Kansas! The town of Bethune which is about 20 miles west of the Kansas state line measured 26 inches! Credit Dora King This next shot is the school in Bethune where Dora King is a teacher. Credit Dora King The next chance for snow will arrive on Thursday morning. It could be another rough commute! Credit CBS4 Preliminary snow models show about 1 to 3 inches in the Denver metro area with 2 to 5 inches in the foothills. Credit CBS4      
DENVER, CO
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Advisory In Effect, Wind Chills Dropping Well Below Zero

By Albert Ramon and Mary Kay Kleist CHICAGO (CBS) — As the center of the Arctic air mass drifted overhead Tuesday night, temperatures were dropping below zero in all areas, including the city. The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory that began Tuesday night. (Credit: CBS) The wind chill advisory is in effect for all of northern Illinois and most of northern Indiana through noon Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to drop as low as -6° in the city and -15° in the far west suburbs, with wind chills down to between -20° and -35°. Winds that cold can cause frostbite on exposed skin...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy