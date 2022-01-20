ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid: Did Pfizer's boss cast doubt on his own vaccine?

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I've never doubted Covid-19 vaccination... until now." Jerome doesn't follow news closely on Twitter, using the site mainly to tweet about sports and books he's enjoying. The 41-year-old bus driver, from Quebec has mostly supported local Covid restrictions, although he admits to growing "fed up", two years into the...

www.bbc.com

Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
Wyoming News

Pfizer Begins Testing a COVID Vaccine Targeted to Omicron

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Pfizer Inc. announced Tuesday that it has launched a trial that will compare its existing COVID-19 vaccine against a new version tailored to beat back the highly contagious Omicron variant. "While current research and real-world data show that boosters continue to provide a high level of protection against severe disease and hospitalization with Omicron, we recognize the need to be prepared in the event this protection wanes over time and to potentially help address Omicron and new variants...
MassLive.com

Pfizer’s omicron-specific COVID vaccine enters clinical trials

A COVID-19 vaccine designed by Pfizer to specifically defend the body against the omicron variant of the virus is set to enter clinical trials, the company announced Tuesday. The trials will test the safety, tolerability and efficacy of the vaccine in healthy adults ages 18 to 55, Pfizer and its partner, German company BioNTech, said in a statement.
contagionlive.com

Positive Results of Co-Administering Pfizer’s Prevnar 20 and COVID-19 Vaccine

Pfizer reports positive top-line results from a phase 3 study that simultaneously administered Prevnar 20 and its COVID-19 vaccine in older adults. Pfizer announced positive top-line results from the phase 3 study, B7471026, suggesting the safety and immunogenicity of Prevnar 20 (Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine) when administered simultaneously with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
Seeking Alpha

Pfizer And COVID: The Vaccine And Treatment Opportunities Are Still Underappreciated

Vaccines are key to addressing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and Pfizer/BioNTech lead the technology and vaccine efforts. The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over even though some figures indicate a huge percentage of the population will be infected in coming weeks. WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, in a briefing today indicated that more than 15 million new COVID-19 global cases were reported last week, by far the most cases reported in a single week and certainly an underestimate. Omicron is driving this new wave of infections. Because it is less lethal than the Delta variant, deaths have not dramatically increased, but they still remain at ~48,000 each week. The WHO Director-General made the point that 85% of African people have not even received a single dose of a COVID vaccine and that vaccination is key to ending the acute phase of the pandemic. 36 countries have vaccinated less than 10% of their population, while 90 countries are yet to exceed 40% vaccination.
The Independent

Thousands urged to try Covid antiviral treatment in new study

The government has urged the British public to take part in an antiviral drugs study designed to help the NHS treat coronavirus patients.Volunteers will receive doses of molnupiravir, a drug that was approved by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in early November. It was the first regulator to give it the green light.The decision was taken after clinical research found the antiviral could reduce the risk of hospitalisation by around 30 per cent, with MHRA’s chief executive Dr June Raine describing the medicine as “another therapeutic to add to our armoury against Covid-19”.Anyone over 50 can...
The Independent

FDA halts use of antibody drugs that don't work vs. omicron

COVID-19 antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly should no longer be used because they don't work against the omicron variant that now accounts for nearly all U.S. infections, U.S. health regulators said Monday.The Food and Drug Administration said it was revoking emergency authorization for both drugs, which were purchased by the federal government and have been administered to millions of Americans with COVID-19. If the drugs prove effective against future variants, the FDA said it could reauthorize their use.The regulatory move was expected because both drugmakers had said the infusion drugs are less able to target omicron due...
biospace.com

COVID-19 Brief: Omicron Mutating, Lasting Longer and Killing Faster

As Omicron continues to dominate globally, research is coming in every day on this highly contagious variant of SARS-CoV-2. Take a look. A Subvariant of Omicron ID’ed in Washington State and Houston. Two cases of a subvariant of the Omicron variant have been identified in Washington state. It appears...
BBC

Vaccine mandates: 'I lost my job for being unvaccinated'

Danielle Thornton was in the school pick-up line waiting for her children when she learned she would face a life-changing choice: get the Covid-19 vaccine or lose her job of almost nine years at the bank Citigroup. She and her husband had watched for months as bosses across the US...
