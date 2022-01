After the initial scare, the overall reaction to the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been one of, well, relief. And for apparently good reason: compared to previous variants, Omicron has a lower incidence of hospitalization and death; it doesn’t seem to be able to infect the lungs like its predecessors, and, anecdotally at least, patients with the infection seemed to be getting less sick, recovering faster and easier, and, in many cases, not experiencing symptoms at all.

