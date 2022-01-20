Low elevation snow in January remains elusive for another year

Courtesy: NWS Portland OLD JAN. 10-11 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland can bring in some serious snow in the month of January.

You may recall back to 2017 when we had widespread snow all across the metro area that slowed down the everyday flow of the city, with some locations in the Portland metro area picking up a foot of snow (figure to the right)!

Well, it’s been a mostly quiet January since a series of big storms to kick off the month.

Of course, there may be a surprise looming, but the extended forecast is calling for more sunshine and dry weather up to the last few remaining days of the month.

Will we find something at the end of January? Time will tell. In the meantime, check out the January snow totals going back to 2016. There are a lot of zeros on that graphic. The normal amount of snow in Portland over a 30-year average is 1.4 inches.

Well, you can tell where the mountain ranges are in Oregon from the snow depth chart. Impressive totals over the Cascade mountain range right now, with some spots seeing well over 100 inches. We have had enough snow to keep the season going. Of course, no snow depth for the valley.

There is a small smattering over the coast range, but most of the snow is holding to the higher elevations across the state. This is important because some years our reflection of snow in the valley also translates to the mountains. We have been fortunate to pick up both rain for the valley and snow for the mountains. This is a sign that we’ve had moisture, we just haven’t had the cold air for the valley to bring in snow this January.

The next 72 hours will only bring in a chance for some snow to the far east. A small bullseye of snow over the mountains south of Joseph, Oregon. This is going to be useful for the Blue Mountains, but we don’t have the cold air to bring in the low elevation snow for the Cascades or valley this time around. After this week, we may be setting up for a 5 to 7 day stretch of dry conditions. This is all because of the high pressure that will move in and act as a defender to any moisture.

That is the plan for the six- to 10-day outlook that takes us through January 29. Weather models are projecting a drier than normal stretch. This seems to impact most of the west coast and areas of the Midwest, with some wiggle room around Colorado. This is likely due to an area of low pressure forming from the Rockies that will help produce some snow or rain east of the mountains.

However, that type of tracking will not impact the Pacific Northwest (PNW). We are looking for more action to come in from the Pacific Ocean and we do not have anything in our sight. Temperatures do not seem to be too cool or too warm in this period of time. We have the potential to sit a few degrees above average, but morning fog will probably keep areas of the Willamette Valley cooler through the period of dry weather. Notice it may be a cold week or two for the East Coast. You can see both outlook graphics in the slideshow below.





I mentioned that we need that action from the Pacific Ocean to help us out. The reason that we aren’t going to get any is because of a building ridge of high pressure that is going to expand through the next seven days. This is going to change the storm track. All the action is going to drift north and east of the PNW. If you’re looking for more sunshine, this is your weather pattern.

If you’re looking for the January snow, it’s probably not happening.

