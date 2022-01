Someone once said, “Laugh, and the whole world laughs with you.” I don’t know if this is really true because what’s funny to me might not be funny to you, but I do appreciate the idea of keeping laughter in one’s life. Did you know that there is a Global Belly Laugh Day? Yes, really. The official day of celebration is Jan. 24, but belly laughs are welcome any day of the year, so when the urge to let out a good guffaw strikes, lean into it!

