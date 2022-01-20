GOP lawmaker leaves race for Arkansas secretary of state

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2021, file photo, Rep. Mark Lowery speaks to reporters at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Lowery said he's dropping out of the race for secretary of state. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Republican legislator who sponsored Arkansas’ voter ID law said Wednesday that he was dropping out of the secretary of state race.

State Rep. Mark Lowery said he was shifting to another race and would announce Friday what office he would seek. Lowery, who has served in the state House since 2013, announced in June that he was running for secretary of state.

Lowery was one of two Republicans challenging Secretary of State John Thurston in the May GOP primary. Former state Sen. Eddie Joe Williams also is running for the Republican nomination.

Josh Price and Anna Beth Gorman are seeking the Democratic nomination.

Lowery sponsored a 2017 law that reinstated the state’s requirement that voters show photo identification before being allowed to cast a vote.