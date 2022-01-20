ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explosion injures 2 workers at US Steel near Detroit

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

ECORSE, Mich. (AP) — An explosion from a gas leak injured two workers Wednesday at a U.S. Steel Corp. plant in suburban Detroit, officials said.

The Pittsburgh-based company confirmed that both people hurt were employees. The incident occurred in the main plant boiler at the Great Lakes Works in Ecorse.

“At this point, there do not appear to be any life-threatening injuries,” Amanda Malkowski, spokeswoman for the company, said in an email. “We are currently assessing the situation and will provide updates as they become available. We thank the local fire crews for their assistance.”

Narda Bruno, public safety director for the city of Ecorse, said the workers both had minor injuries and had been released from a hospital.

The explosion was contained to the main plant boiler, Bruno said.

Day-to-day operations are continuing at the facility in the meantime, Bruno said.

