Sioux City, IA

KCAU staff volunteer at the Foodbank of Siouxland

By Gage Teunissen
KCAU 9 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HedBd_0dqLMY9n00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Wednesday, members of the KCAU staff were in the volunteering mood.

At the Foodbank of Siouxland, our staff helped pack hundreds of bags of food that will be distributed to students amongst ten different schools.

The backpacks full of food are to offer families free groceries over the weekend when kids are out of the classroom.

Some of the items packed were chocolate milk, fruit cups, and spaghetti-o’s.

Tyson Event Center prepares for World Toughest Rodeo

The Foodbank of Siouxland said they rely on volunteers to help make programs like these work.

“It’s been very impactful, especially in the last couple years, especially that’s going with COVID, we did see an increase of sacs distributed,”

Volunteer slots for the rest of their semester are full, but if you would like to get involved feel free to contact the Foodbank.

The Backpacking Program lasts from October to May.

