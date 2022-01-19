ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Seahawks interested in Sean Desai as next defensive coordinator

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dKa3C_0dqLLw6u00

The Chicago Bears are in the middle of their search for a new head coach and general manager after parting ways with Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace last week. With new leadership in place, there’s going to be some big change.

A new head coach is going to assemble his own coaching staff, which likely won’t feature any returning coaches from last season. One of the exceptions could be defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

Desai did an impressive job in his first season, growing as the season progressed. He made the most of a bad situation, which featured holes in the secondary and a slew of injuries. But Desai is garnering some attention outside of Chicago.

According to The Athletic‘s Michael-Shawn Dugar, the Seahawks have requested to interview Desai for defensive coordinator.

Desai has been with the Bears since 2013, where he’s seen three different coaching regimes. He got his start as a defensive quality control coach and was promoted to safeties coach in 2019. Following Chuck Pagano’s retirement, Desai was hired as Chicago’s new defensive coordinator last season.

The Seahawks got an up-close look at Desai last season when the Bears visited Seattle, which resulted in a. 25-24 win for Chicago.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

4 players the Seattle Seahawks need to re-sign this offseason

In one of the more important offseasons for the Seattle Seahawks in years, Seattle has several of their own free agents they need to decide to re-sign or not. Seattle has 16 players set to be unrestricted free agents. Beyond what Seattle decides to do in the 2022 NFL draft...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Bears#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks ranked 19th-neediest NFL team at quarterback by PFF

With only one notable exception, the common denominator for all of the contenders that made it to this past weekend’s insane divisional round extravaganza is that they all have a franchise quarterback who performs at a high level more often than not. The Chiefs’ overtime victory over the Bills was arguably the greatest game of all time – and at the very least the best QB duel we’ve ever witnessed in the playoffs. In any case, right now Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are setting the standard at this position and every other team is playing from behind.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Shoots Down 1 Possibility For His Future

Saturday night’s divisional round loss could very well have been the Aaron Rodgers final game as a Green Bay Packer. With a number of players headed for free agency, the future of the Packers remains very much up in the air. But according to the three-time MVP, he’s not...
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Found Dead In Prison

A former National Football League player who spent time with the Dallas Cowboys was reportedly found dead in prison earlier this month. Junior Siavii, 43, was reportedly found dead at the federal prison in Leavenworth. The former Dallas Cowboys player was reportedly found unresponsive inside of his cell. He was...
NFL
Fox News

Jimmy Garoppolo had expletive-laced message for Packers following upset victory

The San Francisco 49ers pulled off an upset victory over the Green Bay Packers Saturday night to reach their second NFC championship game in three years. Niners kicker Robbie Gould capped off a nine-play, 44-yard drive with a game-winning 45-yard field. As Gould was celebrating on snowy Lambeau Field with teammates, he found quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Their embrace – and an expletive-laced message – was caught on camera.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Antonio Brown Posts Photo Of Himself In New Uniform

Antonio Brown has not yet signed with another NFL team, but it appears he has his sights set on an AFC franchise. On Tuesday afternoon, Brown posted a photo of himself in a Baltimore Ravens uniform on Twitter. It’s unclear if that means he’ll sign with the team this offseason.
NFL
StyleCaster

Here’s How Tom Brady’s Wife Feels About His Retirement Rumors After Seeing Him ‘Get Hit’ on the Field

After Tampa Bay lost their bid for the Super Bowl, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have a major decision to make as a family. The Buccaneers quarterback must decide if he’s returning next season—or if he’s officially retiring to spend more time with his wife and kids. And judging from a recent conversation, it sounds like Bündchen has a strong opinion on the matter. Brady, 44, revealed where his head is at as far as retirement goes on an episode of his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go!,” with co-hosts Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray on January 24, 2022. During the episode—which came...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Dwayne Haskins

With Ben Roethlisberger retiring, there are a lot of eyes on the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ remaining QB room – specifically on Dwayne Haskins. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Haskins is going to be getting another shot in 2022. On Sunday he reported that the Steelers plan to place a restricted free agent tender on him.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

70K+
Followers
117K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy