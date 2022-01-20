Philly councilmember, local unions seek to increase participation in skilled trade apprenticeship programs
Young Philadelphians looking for a path to a stable, lucrative career can utilize an online resource that features dozens of apprenticeship opportunities in the city. The 40-page online book, which includes directions on how to apply to 26 different apprenticeship programs, was compiled by Philadelphia Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson with support...www.phillyvoice.com
