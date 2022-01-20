BS Report: Jan 19th – What’s Next for the Dawgs?

It’s been a rough start to the 2021-22 college basketball season for the Arizona State Sun Devils. But they aren’t going to get any easier if head coach Bobby Hurley can’t control himself a little better. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Hurley has been suspended...
A stunning development has entered the mix in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, according to a new report. It was previously believed USC was far and away the favorite to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Then LSU reportedly entered the fray. Now, it’s a Big Ten team’s turn to try and land the five-star transfer.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 1,713,655 (+16,707*) cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Scroll down for maps and charts. *Note from DPH: DPH does not provide updates on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The cases...
According to Chris Hummer of 247Sports, Alabama Crimson Tide running back Camar Wheaton is no longer listed in Alabama’s student directory and has been away from the team. Wheaton has only been with the program for one season, being a member of the 2021 recruiting class. Running back has...
Alabama punter and place kicker Ty Perine has entered the transfer portal, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. The former walk-on turned starting punter spent the past two seasons on the bench for the Crimson Tide. Stay up to date with the latest news with On3’s Transfer Portal Wire.
In less than two years, Mississippi State women's basketball went from one of the top programs in the sport to a complete tailspin. Since Vic Schaefer left the program in April of 2020 for the University of Texas, the Bulldogs have had negative story after negative story and the team is on the verge of back-to-back seasons without an NCAA Tournament appearance.
Someone will break through when a pair of sliding teams square off. The Vanderbilt Commodores (10-10, 1-5 SEC) attempt to end a five-game losing streak against the Kentucky Wildcats (8-7, 5-0 SEC), who have lost five straight, on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Vanderbilt fell to South...
