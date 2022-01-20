Woman at center of Tarentum hit and run appears before a judge

TARENTUM, Pa. — All charges have been held for court against a Lower Burrell woman who police say is responsible for a hit and run crash near the Tarentum Bridge that left a young mother and daughter hospitalized.

Lois Davis went before a judge for her preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Allegheny County Police officers and detectives testified Davis crashed into 26-year-old Lyric Manley Jackson, and her 9-year-old daughter, Symia, while they were crossing Route 366 on December 30th.

Police say after she hit them, she crossed the Tarentum Bridge and proceeded to go grocery shopping at a nearby Giant Eagle for 20 minutes.

She was caught on surveillance cameras at the store inspecting the damage before going inside the store.

“The fact that you hit my daughter and granddaughter and you had the nerve to go to the store?” Said Clifford Manley, father and grandfather of the victims.

Wearing a face mask and glasses— Davis had nothing to say as Channel 11 peppered her with questions ahead of her preliminary hearing.

“Do you have any remorse for your actions? What do you wanna say to the family?”

Police say Davis was captured on surveillance cameras crashing into the victims.

Minutes after the crash, police say Davis went grocery shopping at Giant Eagle in New Kensington minutes away from the crash site.

Detectives say Davis was spotted on cameras parking out front, looking at the heavily damaged car and going into the store to shop for 20 whole minutes.

County Policed eventually tracked down Davis at her home where they spotted the damaged car.

She told officers she stopped at the store but didn’t notice the damage.

She never admitted to hitting the victims.

Detectives say the car parts from the crime scene matched her broken headlight and crinkled hood.

Eyewitnesses also reported seeing the victims flying into the air as Davis continued to drive away.

“She might have walked home today but you won’t walk home at the end of this… and I want you to understand what you’ve done and we’re gonna make you realize that,” said Manley.

Davis was released on her own recognizance.

Davis is set to go before a judge for her trial on March 8th.

Lyric Manley Jackson remains hospitalized with brain trauma unable to speak.

Symia is in a neck brace dealing with severe trauma.

If you want to donate to the family’s Go Fund Me, click here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/u7j9k-the-road-to-recovery

