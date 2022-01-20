Multiple high speed pursuits in Westmoreland County communities posing major safety concerns

GREENSBURG, Pa. — State police say two high-speed police pursuits in the same municipalities within just a few days from each other is not only very rare, but dangerous.

“Another state cop that was in a van showed up, then it looked like an unmarked car and another Latrobe car,” Jonathan Bennett said.

Bennett watched as police cruisers lined his street on Sylvan Avenue Tuesday night in Latrobe.

He didn’t know it at the time, but a suspect who led police on a high-speed chase was arrested just feet from his door.

“It appeared there was one guy all dressed in black that… they handcuffed him and took him to the state police van,” Bennett said.

Troopers said Glenn Jones would not pull over for a traffic stop, and passed multiple cars in both lanes of traffic on Route 982.

It came to an end when he hit a snow bank on Wood Street, ditched his car and took off running.

He was shocked with a Taser stun gun and taken into custody on Sylvan Avenue.

“You can imagine how scary it is because Mr. Jones decides to pass several vehicles and traveling in the oncoming lanes… [He] nearly crushes into a bicyclist,” trooper Steve Limani said.

“This is a quiet neighborhood. We all help each other out. We know everybody. Little surprised to see that much of police presence; that’s odd,” Bennett said.

Police believe Jones was under the influence of drugs at the time.

But, Tuesday’s pursuit came as the second in the span of just a few days in the same municipalities.

Latrobe police arrested Thomas Beener Saturday after they said he led them on a chase off 982 and down Route 30.

The chase reached speeds of up to 110 miles per hour before he was shocked with a stun gun and arrested behind the Dollar General.

Beener allegedly had a variety of drugs on him from meth to crack cocaine — mushrooms — THC hash cakes and brass knuckles.

Police said their message is pretty simple: Don’t run.

“The charges are going to be so much more severe than if you just pulled your vehicle over,” Limani said.

Beener is in the Westmoreland County Prison, while Jones was released this morning on $5,000 unsecured bail.

©2022 Cox Media Group