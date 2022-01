A Tory minister who quit in what has been described as “one of the most dramatic moments ever seen” in the House of Lords has claimed that fraud is rampant in the Government Lord Agnew of Oulton had been the minister for efficiency and transformation before announcing his resignation at the despatch box and marching out of the chamber on Monday. In his exit speech, the Tory peer criticised his party’s “schoolboy” handling of fraudulent Covid business loans.In a subsequent op-ed in the Financial Times Lord Agnew said that the Government had “failed spectacularly” for allowing dysfunctionality to continue...

