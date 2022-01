Jake Forte recorded 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and seven steals to lead Whippany Park to a victory at home over Morristown-Beard, 59-43. Maayanth Nair scored a game-high 16 points to go along with five rebounds and three steals while Jason Heckler and Aidan Credico added eight points apiece for Whippany Park (7-3), which has won each of its last three games to bounce back from two consecutive losses.

