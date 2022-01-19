ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'One more year': Quarterback Stetson Bennett IV returning to Georgia for 2022 season

By Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
 6 days ago

The big question in the days that followed Georgia football’s national championship victory centered on what the future held for quarterback Stetson Bennett.

There were no comments to parse at the Bulldogs’ title celebration in Athens on Saturday because Bennett didn’t take the microphone.

The only public words recently came in a video of Bennett selling chicken fingers at Raising Cane's as part of an NIL deal and in an Instagram post in which Bennett said in part: “Champions of the whole damn world.”

On Wednesday evening, Bennett gave an answer about his future in an Instagram story: “One more year.”

The post came soon after news that quarterback JT Daniels officially was in the transfer portal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=110za7_0dqLE4io00
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is coming back for one final season. USA TODAY Sports

Bennett, the much-doubted player who went 11-1 as a starter this season and threw a pair of fourth quarter touchdown passes to beat Alabama 33-18 in the national title game , had left once before and nearly did a second time.

He transferred to Jones College in Mississippi after the 2017 season when his play as a scout team quarterback as a walk-on created buzz.

He considered leaving again last offseason as a fifth-year senior after falling down the depth chart with not much hope to win back the starting job he had until being supplanted by Daniels in the seventh game of the 2020 season.

“I mean it was a tough decision,” Bennett said in October. “Probably one of the hardest that I’ve ever made. It was tough and at the end, I broke it down and I decided to stay.”

Bennett considered his options.

He said on "Good Morning America" after a short night of sleep the day after the championship win that he would like to go to law school one day.

“For the next year, I’m going to play football,” he said. “I’ve got a decent amount of years. Hopefully I live to at least 80. We’ll say 60 years to not play football. I’m going to play football this next year, we’ll see where. We’ll see if I can trust the decisions that are made by the staff and see where I’m going to play, but right now I’m enjoying this national championship and this next part who knows?”

Report card time: Handing out season grades for every college football team in 2021

Looking ahead: Despite title, Georgia doesn't lead early look at the Top 25 for the 2022 college football season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cI40d_0dqLE4io00
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett celebrates after the Bulldogs defeated Alabama to win the national championship. Joshua L. Jones, USA TODAY NETWORK

Coach Kirby Smart said in an interview with ESPN's Rece Davis the morning after the title game: "During the 27-day leadup to the Orange Bowl we had a lot of conversations, there was a lot of doubt because of the naysayers coming off the Alabama game. He had a lot of tough questions for me. I had a lot of tough questions for him. We ultimately said we’re going to talk about this for five or six days and then we’re going to move on and get ready for the Orange Bowl and we’re going to revisit it when the run’s over."

Bennett now knows his plans for 2022 whether he's the guaranteed starter or not. Georgia gets back a player who finished fourth in the nation in passing efficiency (176.69) with 29 touchdowns, seven interceptions and one national title.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: 'One more year': Quarterback Stetson Bennett IV returning to Georgia for 2022 season

