SALADO, Texas — The recent COVID-19 surge is forcing Central Texas school districts to come up with ways to keep students safe, schools open and COVID-19 cases down. Some have resorted to asking parents to substitute. Other school district's administrations are having to help fill the gaps where staff is out. Meanwhile, others are just saying it's best to close the doors for a couple of days that includes Salado Independent School District.

SALADO, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO