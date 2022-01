The James Madison softball team is ranked 22nd in the ESPN.com/USA Softball preseason poll that was released on Tuesday. The Dukes finished the 2021 season ranked No. 4 after making the final four of the Women’s College World Series for the first time in program history. Oklahoma, who won the title last season, is the unanimous No. 1 team in the preseason poll and they’re followed by Alabama, UCLA, Oklahoma State and Florida.

SPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO