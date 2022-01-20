ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springboro, OH

Springboro Schools cancels bus routes due to staff shortages

By Schalischa Petit-De
WDTN
WDTN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VgGTQ_0dqLCsXn00

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Springboro City Schools said some bus routes are being canceled as a result of staff shortages.

Starting Thursday, January 20, 2022, the district said it will implement an alternative transportation schedule for the remainder of the week. The following bus routes will not run on the days listed:

  • Bus 72 and 6 on Thursday, January 20, 2022
  • Bus 42 and 55 on Friday, January 21, 2022

The morning kindergarten and preschool students who use bus 6 will be provided transportation home from school on Thursday, Jan. 20, but not to school.

Families are asked to provide their student with transportation when their bus isn’t available. If the child misses school due to lack of transportation, their absence will be excused. The district said the decision to cancel the routes was chosen as a last resort to keep school open and in person.

Springboro Schools increases substitute teacher pay

“We have exhausted all other options prior to implementing these transportation changes. If bus routes continue to be uncovered moving forward, the reality of having to combine routes, or even cancel further routes, could come to fruition even more throughout this school year.”

People who are interested in becoming a bus driver for the district can click here . Families with any additional questions can call the district’s transportation department at (937) 748-4462.

