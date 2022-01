MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A 48-year-old man was arrested Monday in the stabbing death of 30-year-old Yannick Mangubu, according to the Marshalltown Police Department. Police say Kalalizi Jean Baptiste Madogo is charged with Murder in the First Degree after an investigation into Mangubu's death. Mangubu died on Jan. 2, and an autopsy determined his death to be from stabbing.

