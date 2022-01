The blockchain and smart contract security firm CertiK found centralization risks in more than 16% of all audits performed in 2021. Throughout 2021, CertiK performed a total of 1,737 smart contract audits. Out of these, 286 audits found a centralization risk. As an example for a hack that occured due to centralization risks, their 2021 report mentions the DeFi protocol bZx, which was exploited for more than 55 million USD in November, after the attackers managed to obtain a single private key which had privileged control over the platform’s smart contracts.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO