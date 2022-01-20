ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nearly 7,650 wild turkey hunting licenses available in ND

By Steph Malloy
 6 days ago

The spring turkey season is all set in North Dakota with 7,647 wild turkey licenses available, and according to Game and Fish, that’s 635 more than last year.

Something new this year, handguns are no longer a legal firearm — only shotguns no larger than a 10 gauge are legal.

Unit 21, in Hettinger and Adams Counties, is again closed due to a lack of turkeys.

If you’re interested in getting a spring turkey license, you can apply on the Game and Fish website until Feb. 16.

The season runs from April 9-May 15.

The department also wants to remind hunters, you must have a general game and habitat license when applying and you must be a resident of North Dakota.

KX News

KX News

