OAKLAND (KPIX) — At Big Dish Restaurant in Oakland Chinatown there are ducks in the window, dim sum in baskets and a more recent addition – a Square credit card reader at the register. For years, Asian owned and operated businesses in the neighborhood had run on a largely cash-only model. Getting them to convert to accepting credit and debit cards has been a 10 year-long project for Carl Chan, president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce. “It’s almost like pulling teeth – even harder than that. I understand why – their profit margin is so low and if...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO