Closures & Delays: Maryland Schools, Government Offices & Businesses

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County detectives are asking for the public’s help to solve the 2020 killing of a former Frostburg State University basketball player. Brian Green, Jr., was fatally shot while pulling out of his garage on Caerleon Court in Pikesville the evening of June 16, 2020, Baltimore County Police said Monday. Police said a silver Lexus or Infiniti sedan with several people inside was seen leaving the area shortly after the shooting occurred. Because Green was known to frequent Washington, D.C., and based on evidence they have collected, detectives believe the suspects might have ties to the D.C. area. Green was a graduate of Archbishop Curley High School who went on to play basketball for Frostburg State University. Metro Crime Stoppers and Baltimore County police are offering a $2,000 reward for tips that lead to the arrest(s) and conviction(s) of those responsible for Green’s murder. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO