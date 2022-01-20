Closures & Delays: Maryland Schools, Government Offices & Businesses
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winter weather is prompting some closures and delays Thursday among Maryland schools, businesses and government offices.
To help you keep track of them all, we have compiled a running list of the places that are either closing their doors or changing their hours in response to the snow.
You can also check out our school-specific list of closings and delays here.
Schools
- Closures
- Anne Arundel County Public Schools, closed
- Archbishop Curley High School, virtual learning
- Baltimore County Public Schools, closed
- Carroll County Public Schools, closed
- Catholic High School of Baltimore, closed
- Cecil County Schools, closed
- Frederick County Public Schools, closed
- Glenelg Country School, closed
- Greater Grace Christian Academy, closed
- Harford County Public Schools and Offices, closed
- Howard County Public High Schools, closed
- John Carroll School, closed
- Kent County Public Schools, closed
- Loyola Blakefield, closed
- Maryland School for the Deaf, closed
- Montgomery County Schools, closed
- North Carroll Community School, closed
- Queen Anne’s County Public Schools, closed
- School of the Cathedral, closed
- St. Elizabeth School Argonne, closed
- Delays
- Baltimore Lab School, two-hour delay
- Garrett County Public Schools, two-hour delay
- Greenspring Montessori School, two-hour delay
- Montessori School of Westminster, two-hour delay
- The Mandala School. two-hour delay
- Washington County Schools, two-hour delay
Colleges
- Closures
- Delays
- McDaniel College. Opens at 12:00 p.m.
Child Care
- Closures
- Harford County before school childcare, closed
- Delays
- Watoto Development Center. Opens at 9:30 a.m.
Government
- Closures
- Anne Arundel County Senior Activity Centers, closed
- Delays
- Baltimore City Government, two-hour delay
- Carroll County Government, Opens 10:00 a.m.
- Carroll County Heath Department. Opens at 10:00 a.m.
- Frederick County Government. Opens at 10:00 a.m.
- Frederick County District and Circuit Courts. Opens at 10:00 a.m.
- Federal Agencies in the DC Area, two-hour delay
- Fort Detrick, two-hour delay
- Social Security Administration-Baltimore, two-hour delay
- U.S. District Court of Maryland. Opens at 10:00 a.m.
Businesses
- Closures
- Delays
- Anne Arundel County Public Library. Opens at 1:00 p.m.
- Irvine Nature Center. Opens at 11:00 a.m.
COVID-19 Testing Centers
- Closures
- Erdman Shopping Center testing site, closed
- Regency Stadium testing site, closed
- Delays
