Cedarville University raises more than $100 million for campaign

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University has had the largest fundraiser campaign that they’ve had in 135 years.

Cedarville collected $101 million in donations after announcing their One Thousand Days Transformed campaign in October 2021.

The university’s second largest campaign was in 2010, with a total of $22 million.

“The financial support of so many people and organizations toward the Transformed campaign has been overwhelming and encouraging. This tells me that Cedarville is being consistent with its mission and is poised to continue seeing God’s blessings through this campaign,” said Dr. Will Smallwood, Vice President for Advancement. “Our world needs more Cedarville grads serving their churches and communities with gospel intentionality. Therefore, we remain mindful of our responsibility to be wise stewards of every gift God is providing us.”

According to the release, of the $125 million goal, $92.5 million will be used for the university facilities; $15 million will be used for student scholarships; $10 million will be used for improving the college experience for Cedarville students including financial assistance and $7.5 million will be used for long-term sustainability through planned gifts.

Funding will also go towards the university’s expansion of the Callan Athletic Center, construction for the Scharnberg Business Center.

A core message throughout the campaign is that every gift matters. This message has resonated with contributors, as gifts have ranged from $1 to $12 million.

More than 14,000 alumni, 6,200 parents, and 9,200 friends have donated a generous amount to the One Thousand Days Transformed campaign.

