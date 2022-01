The Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association Awards Banquet and Annual Meeting will be held January 15, 2022, at the Hilton Columbus-Polaris, 8700 Lyra Drive, Columbus, Ohio. Ten divisional horse winners will be honored at the banquet, as well as the naming of the 2021 Ohio Horse of the Year. The OHHA will also present the Dick Brandt Sr. Extra Effort Award, the Terry Holton Youth Award, the 2021 Outstanding Groom Award, the Maynard & Stella Hagemeyer Significant Contribution Award, and OHHA Special Recognition Awards. In addition, the United States Harness Writers Association – Ohio Chapter annual awards will also be presented, as will the Ohio State Racing Commission’s Kaltenbach Awards.

