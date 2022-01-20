ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Father facing attempted murder charge after son pulled from Cherry Creek

By Colleen Flynn
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 6 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — The father of a 5-year-old who suffered life-threatening injuries has been arrested for investigation of attempted first-degree murder Wednesday.

Michael Ninomiya, 42, and his 5-year-old son were pulled out of the water near the Cherry Creek Trail last week and both were hospitalized following the rescue.

Climber killed in Clear Creek Canyon fall

Two days after the rescue, Denver Police issued a crime stoppers bulletin asking for information about how the child ended up with life-threatening injuries. The incident happened between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Jan. 12 along the Cherry Creek or High Line Canal Trail between S. Elmira Street and S. Boston Street (in the vicinity of Hentzell Park).

According to an affidavit, Ninomiya admitted to trying to kill his son. During interviews, he described pulling his son into the water and physically assaulting him to the point where he wasn’t sure if the boy was breathing. He then began injuring himself “to make it look like an accident” before calling for help.

The affidavit also says that Ninomiya had a history of mental health treatment including a diagnosis of schizophrenia in his 20s.

Police said the child remains in critical condition.

