Line-of-duty deaths increase in 2021

By Malley Jones
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 saw the highest total line-of-duty police officer deaths since 1930, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. “Our nation needs to pause right now over these numbers,” National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund CEO Marcia Ferranto said. The primary cause of that increase is Covid-19....

Fox News

FBI remembers 73 officers who died in the line of duty in 2021

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday remembered 73 officers who were killed in the line of duty last year. "As we reflect on 2021, let’s honor the memories of those who lost their lives protecting others," Wray wrote in an op-ed published in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. "Let’s commit to making communities safer, finding ways to improve interactions between law enforcement and those they serve, holding everyone to the high standards befitting men and women in uniform, and valuing those who do their jobs with honor. "
State
Texas State
News On 6

Officers That Died In Line Of Duty Died Of COVID-19, New Report Shows

More than 400 police officers nationwide lost their lives in the line of duty in 2021, and a new report says many of them died from complications of COVID-19. According to a report from The National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Fund, In 2021, 458 federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement officers died in the line of duty.
TULSA, OK
Decatur Police release video of officer shot in the line of duty

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Body-camera and in-car video has been released from when a Decatur, Illinois officer was shot in the line of duty earlier this month. It happened Saturday, January 8th. According to a Facebook post, the officer shot is Stephanie Vail, a six-year veteran of the...
DECATUR, IL
KLTV

Texas DPS Special Agent killed in the line of duty

EAGLE PASS, Texas (KWTX) - Texas DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas, 37, was killed in the line of duty during a wreck in Eagle Pass. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Friday, around 7:30 p.m., Special Agent Salas was conducting tactical operations in Maverick County as part of a DPS Special Operations Group working jointly with the US Border Patrol BORTAC when he was involved in a tragic accident near Eagle Pass.
EAGLE PASS, TX
KTRE

Houston K-9 stabbed in the line of duty

(Gray News) - A Houston police dog was stabbed in the line of duty by a robbery suspect on Saturday. A K-9 named Nate caught the fleeing suspect, who then turned on the dog with a large butcher knife. Once the K-9′s human partner caught up after the chase, the...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Baltimore

Gun Stolen From Baltimore Used In Ambush Shooting of NYC Officers, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in New York City are still trying to trace a Glock 45 handgun with an extended 40-round magazine, which they said LaShawn McNeil obtained in Baltimore and used to shoot two officers in Harlem on Friday night. Police believe the weapon was stolen in 2017. Below is a picture of the gun used to shoot our officers. pic.twitter.com/TkcMR2tr83 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 22, 2022 Investigators later located an AR-15 assault rifle under McNeil’s mattress. A day after Officers Rivera and Mora were shot in Harlem, your NYPD detectives were still on the scene executing a court-authorized search which lead to...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

Activists Want Desk Duty For Reinstated Penn Hills Officer Under Investigation In Shooting Death

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – Tempers flared during a Penn Hills council meeting Monday night after a former Wilkinsburg police officer accused of killing a man was reinstated to the police force. Activists want a Penn Hills officer who was involved in a deadly shooting in Wilkinsburg off the job again. Penn Hills hired officer Robert Gowans and then fired him. Gowans was the officer involved in the fatal shooting of Romir Talley while on the force in Wilkinsburg in 2019. Gowans was not charged in Talley’s death. After a community outcry, Penn Hills fired Gowans. “If you lived in Penn Hills, if...
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Sources: Pittsburgh Police Officers Involved In Jim Rogers’ Death Face Disciplinary Panel

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Disciplinary proceedings have begun against seven Pittsburgh police officers involved in the death of Jim Rogers in Bloomfield in September. Sources say the first of those officers appeared before a disciplinary panel on Monday. Those sources tell KDKA that Officer Gregory Boss, one of the two officers who handcuffed and drove Rogers to the hospital, appeared before the panel and was informed he had violated police bureau procedures. All seven officers are scheduled to appear before the panel this week. If found guilty of the violations, the officers could face termination, but the hearings are only the start of a lengthy disciplinary process. Each can request a hearing before the chief of police and can appeal to the public safety director. Finally, the officers can appeal all discipline to a neutral arbitrator. Police used a Taser on Rogers and transported him to UPMC Mercy Hospital where he died. The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office is weighing whether to file criminal charges.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan County firefighter dies in line of duty

FORESTBURGH – A Sullivan County firefighter died Saturday after fighting a fire at a bungalow colony in the Town of Thompson. Forestburgh Fire District officials announced that Assistant Chief William Steinberg passed away. The department was called in by the Monticello Fire Department under mutual aid to a structure...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY

