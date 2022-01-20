Raptors' Gary Trent: To remain out Wednesday

Russell Westbrook has been underwhelming since he joined the Los Angeles Lakers before the start of this season. The former MVP has received a lot of the blame for the Lakers underperforming, with fans and analysts naming his inefficient play and careless turnovers for the Lakers' struggles. Considering all of that, there have been rumors that the Lakers are already willing to trade Westbrook.
Bucks guard Grayson Allen addressed the Flagrant 2 foul he committed on Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso with a string of messages in his Discord server Saturday afternoon. "It was very unfortunate how it played out," Allen wrote. "I jumped to block it with my left and as I'm spinning went to grab the ball with my right hand not throw him down. It was a really hard fall and I'm glad he's okay. If I could do the play over again knowing he'd fall like that I wouldn't make the play."
Will John Wall be moved ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline next month?. According to a report from The Athletic, multiple teams are monitoring the Houston Rockets situation ahead of the trade deadline. Wall, a five-time NBA All-Star in Washington, has not been playing in Houston this season. He’s...
In perhaps the strongest public comments yet from anyone in an angry Bulls organization, center Nikola Vucevic on Sunday called out Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen for his flagrant-2 foul on Chicago guard Alex Caruso on Friday.
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have gone through a rough patch as of late. It’s no surprise that the stretch has coincided with Draymond Green missing several games due to injury. Draymond has missed the last nine games for the Warriors, including the debut game for Klay...
Vince Carter was a superstar, one of the most entertaining players to ever enter the NBA. His highlight-reel dunks and explosive scoring made him must-watch TV, especially in his early years with the Toronto Raptors. However, another thing that made Carter so impressive was his longevity, he made a league appearance in 4 different decades.
The Chicago Bulls came inches from claiming the first round of battles with the Milwaukee Bucks this season, falling short by four points in a 94-90 loss Friday night at Fiserv Forum. It wasn’t the prettiest game for either team — both shot under 20% from 3-point rangein a vintage Midwestern slugfest as the Bucks and Bulls jockey for position at the top of the Eastern Conference. The Bulls ...
The Cleveland Cavaliers the New York Knicks Monday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, with Kevin Love driving the 3 train all night, Darius Garland showing his star power, Isaac Okoro playing gritty ball and Rajon Rondo having a solid debut to help lead the Cavs to a 95-93 win.
The Lakers have just 34 games to figure out how to put things together. And while they will be getting Anthony Davis back soon(hopefully tonight), they still have other areas where they need to greatly improve. One area in particular is the usage of Russell Westbrook. It's been a ROUGH...
Comments / 0