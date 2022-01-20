ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

UTA Signs ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Actress Keyla Monterroso Mejia

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FcvXd_0dqLAjm400

EXCLUSIVE : UTA has signed Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Keyla Monterroso Mejia .

Monterroso Mejia made a splash as Maria Sofia Estrada, a short-order cook turned actress, on the 11th season of the Larry David comedy.

Although Maria Sofia’s acting skills leave much to be desired, it’s her dance moves and hilarious banter with Cheryl Hines (and tussle with Ted Danson ) that solidifies Monterroso Mejia’s status as an up-and-comer to watch.

She previously starred in the Disney+ short Growing Fangs and the HBO Max short The 90 Day Plan .

Up next, Monterroso Mejia will star as a series regular in Netflix’s On My Block spin-off, Freeridge .

She will continue to be represented by manager Sherry Kayne and attorney Ryan Levin at Jackoway.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Pitch Perfect’: Flula Borg Joins Adam Devine In Peacock TV Series, Reprising Pieter Krämer Role

Flula Borg, a star of the Pitch Perfect movie franchise, is reuniting with the films’ Adam Devine in the TV spinoff, which has a straight-to-series order at Peacock. The series comes from Universal Television and is exec produced by Elizabeth Banks, who starred in and produced the films and directed the second movie. The show follows Devine’s vocal villain Bumper Allen, several years after viewers saw him in the films. Invited by his old friend Pieter Krämer (Borg), Bumper moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin. Pieter has transitioned from German a...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Annaleigh Ashford Joins Kumail Nanjiani In Hulu Limited Series ‘Immigrant’

Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford has been tapped to star opposite Kumail Nanjiani in Hulu limited series Immigrant (working title), from Pam & Tommy creator Robert Siegel. Written and executive produced by Siegel, Immigrant (wt) is the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon. Ashford will play the series regular role of Irene. An accountant by trade, Irene is the wife of Chippendales founder Steve Banerjee (Nanjiani), falling in love over a shared passion for tax loopholes...
MOVIES
Deadline

Jenny Slate Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Jenny Slate has signed with CAA for representation. The actress, author and comedian gained recognition for co-writing, producing, and voicing the short film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, with Dean Fleisher-Camp. A feature-length version of the 2014 short, which went viral, recently premiered at Telluride Film Festival and was acquired by A24. Slate’s breakout performance came in the 2014 film Obvious Child in the role of Donna, for which she won the Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a Comedy. She will next be seen opposite Charlie Day in Amazon’s I Want You Back, written and produced by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. She will also be seen in Dan Kwan’s Everything Everywhere All At Once for A24, opposite Michelle Yeoh. Additional feature credits include Sofia Coppola’s On The Rocks, Marc Webb’s Gifted, and Drew Pearce’s Hotel Artemis. Slate’s comedy special Stage Fright was released on Netflix to critical praise, and she has had several key roles in television series such as Parks and Recreation, House of Lies, Bored to Death and Girls. Additionally, she wrote the critically acclaimed New York Times bestselling novel Little Weirds. Slate continues to be repped by Linden Entertainment and Morris Yorn Barnes.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Vachik Mangassarian, ‘NCIS’ and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Actor, Dies of COVID at 78

Vachik Mangassarian, known for his work in “NCIS,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and more, has died. He was 78. A rep for Mangassarian told the Hollywood Reporter he died in Burbank, Calif. from COVID-19 complications. On “NCIS,” he played a fake Iranian president and on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” he played a cleric. His other TV credits include “The Mentalist,” “JAG,” “NYPD Blue,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Falcon Crest.” The Iran-born Armenian actor moved to the United States at age 23 and worked as a waiter in Los Angeles while immersing himself into the entertainment scene. Mangassarian then landed his...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry David
Person
Cheryl Hines
Person
Ted Danson
The Independent

Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines addresses husband Robert F Kennedy Jr’s anti-vax rant

Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines has weighed in after her husband, Robert F Kennedy Jr, made controversial comments about the vaccine rollout.Speaking at an anti-vaxx rally in Washington DC on Sunday (23 January), the nephew of former president John F Kennedy compared the pressure to get vaccinated to the Nazi regime.He said: “Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did. Today, the mechanisms are being put in place that will make it so none of us can run, and none of us can hide.”After footage...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Broke Up—So Sad!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the couple we never knew we needed this year! Although they are 2021 couple goals and appear to be living their best lives right now, things weren’t always so peachy with the former exes who initially dated between 2000 and 2004! If you always wanted to know more details about their widely-publicized split and why they called off their engagement just days before their wedding in 2004 then you’re in luck, as the 49-year-old The Last Duel actor just revealed the real reason for them going their separate ways 17 years ago!
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curb Your Enthusiasm#Uta#Hbo Max#Hbo
Variety

How Jennifer Hudson and ‘Respect’ Could Set a Record for Black Women at the Oscars

Jennifer Hudson’s name is already written in the Academy Awards history books. At 25, she became the youngest Black woman to ever win an acting Oscar for her turn as Effie White in “Dreamgirls” (2006). She’s also the first to do it for a debut role. Her work in the Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” has her contending for two possible Oscar nominations: lead actress and original song, for the track “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” co-written by Carole King and Jamie Alexander Hartman. Already a Tony Award away from EGOT status, she could break another record if she...
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Need Answers Now After Seeing 'The Voice' Star’s New Instagram Video

Kelly Clarkson is a singer, author, daytime TV host and fashionista. When she isn’t coaching her team on The Voice, the Texas native is having a blast leading discussions on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Apart from featuring celebrity guests and talking about the latest news headlines, Kelly shows off her breathtaking vocals in her Kellyoke segment. And if that wasn’t enough for folks to tune in every weekday, the American Idol alum always steps onto the stage with a buzz-worthy outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez Gets Real About Medical Issue That Led to Marc Anthony Divorce

Jennifer Lopez may be dating her former love Ben Affleck at the moment, but she was previously in a serious relationship with Marc Anthony. After seven years of marriage, the pair, who share twins Max and Emme, broke up. What went wrong? During an interview with W Magazine, Lopez explained that she suffers from panic attacks. She shared that this anxiety led her to determine that she should part ways from Anthony, whom she split from in 2011.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Kathryn Kates Dies: ‘Many Saints Of Newark’, ‘Seinfeld’ & ‘SVU’ Actress Was 73

Kathryn Kates, a veteran character actress who appeared in such TV series as Orange Is the New Black, Seinfeld and Law & Order: SVU and The Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark, has died. She was 73. Her reps at Headline Talent Agency said Kates died Saturday of cancer in Florida. “Kathryn has been our client for many years, and we have grown much closer to her in this last year since she knew of her cancer returning,” Headline Talent said in a statement. “She was always incredibly brave and wise and approached every role with the greatest of passion. She will be greatly...
NEWARK, NJ
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Scream’ Filmmakers Let a Character Live Because the Actor Was So Charming

[This story contains spoilers for Scream.] Seconds after the filmmakers behind the new Scream ended a meet-and-greet Zoom call with Mason Gooding, they knew he was their choice to play Chad Meeks-Martin. There was just one problem. In the original script from writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick Chad, the charismatic jock (and nephew of Jamie Kennedy’s original Scream character Randy Meeks), dies during the third act. “The conversation as soon as he signed on was, ‘Well we can’t kill Chad. Mason has got to be in the other movies. This guy is the greatest! We’d be crazy to get someone this charismatic and...
MOVIES
The Independent

Kiefer Sutherland: ‘When the FBI comes running through your house with guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it’

When Kiefer Sutherland was two years old, long before anyone had even conceived of the counter-terrorist operative Jack Bauer he would one day play in 24, his family’s home in Beverly Hills was raided by armed government agents. Although he was just a toddler, Sutherland remembers the shock of the moment all too well. “It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he says with a dry laugh, “when the FBI comes running through your house with their guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it.”Sutherland, now 55, is speaking on a video call from his home in Los Angeles. He’s wearing thick-rimmed...
CELEBRITIES
Shropshire Star

Orange Is The New Black and Seinfield actress Kathryn Kates dies

The US actress was described as a ‘powerful force of nature’ with ‘enough patience to fill 10 ships’. Orange Is The New Black and Seinfeld actress Kathryn Kates has died, according to her representatives. The US actress was described as a “powerful force of nature” with...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Says Her Relationship With Michael B. Jordan Works Because They’re ‘Friends First’

Relationship tips from Lori. The model daughter of Steve Harvey explained why it’s essential to be friends before anything else. Lori Harvey, 25, and boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, 34, have been head-over-heels for one another since they went public in Jan. 2021. And while love in the limelight can be harsh sometimes, the model daughter of Steve Harvey, 65, shared her tips for relationship success with POPSUGAR for their Jan/Feb cover story, published Jan. 25. “Always communicate. Overcommunicate, even, so you are always on the same page,” Lori said. “Also, be friends first. You know how sometimes you fight with your siblings and, of course, you love them, but you’re like, ‘I don’t even like you right now’? It’s important to always be friends whether you like the person.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Louie Anderson's Cause of Death Revealed by His Publicist

Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

23 secretly brilliant performances in awful movies, from Margot Robbie to Tom Hanks

There is, it’s fair to say, nothing more important to the movies than actors.The right performance can tip a film into the realm of greatness; a bad one can doom an otherwise promising project to mediocrity or ridicule.What would There Will Be Blood be without Daniel Day-Lewis at its centre? Would The Godfather still sparkle without Al Pacino and Marlon Brando? These are not questions anyone is keen to know the answer to. The best performances are irreplaceable; they are key to the very essence of cinema.But what happens when one good performance isn’t enough to save a film? When...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

43K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy