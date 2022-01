ST. LOUIS — Nearly 2,000 of the city of St. Louis COVID-19 relief payments have been approved to help residents affected by the pandemic. A statement from the United Way said the approved applicants have been notified and were able to choose between having the $500 deposited directly or have a physical card mailed to them. The city partnered with the United Way to assist with the approval and distribution of the payments.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO