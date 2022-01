Had the Colorado men’s basketball team played at Oregon as originally intended on Dec. 30, the Buffaloes would have faced a Ducks team that was just 7-6 and a few weeks removed from an embarrassing overtime loss at home against Arizona State. If the game had occurred on the first attempt at a makeup date on Jan. 3, the state of the Ducks wouldn’t have been much different.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO