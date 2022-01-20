ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport plan for new road involves closing, not relocating Jared Drive

By Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZT2QM_0dqL9UTn00

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Kingsport is pursuing a plan that would alter traffic flow in part of the city near Eastman Chemical Company and in the MeadowView area.

City officials say the project could add a couple of minutes to some people’s commutes but would lead to new industrial and business development.

Megan Boswell court hearing set for Friday

The plan: close Jared Drive — instead of relocating it as previously proposed — and get the state to pay for a new road between the MeadowView area and Riverport Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ErZLw_0dqL9UTn00
The proposed Meadow Park Lane would run from the MeadowView area to Riverport Road.

At its southern end, the road would connect to Wilcox Drive near the Eastman Credit Union Support Center and behind the Kingsport Aquatic Center. Its northern end would connect to Riverport Road at the bridge over the Holston River sluice.

The new 2.24-mile, two-lane road would be named Meadow Park Lane, and Eastman would donate 21 acres of land for the new road.

Tuesday night, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved an application to the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s State Industrial Access (SAI) Program for the construction of the new road. Through the program, the state contracts with cities and counties to build roads to provide access to industrial areas and facilitate industrial development.

According to the city’s application, TDOT would virtually cover the entire bill for the $28.7 million project.

The city says the proposed road project is part of Project Inspire, which was announced in 2013. It involved Eastman making a long-term commitment to its future in Kingsport by investing $1.6 billion in its Kingsport facilities. In return, the city and the state committed to making infrastructure improvements in connection with Eastman’s reinvestment projects, like the company’s corporate business center on Wilcox Drive.

Eastman leader: French plastic recycling plant result of country’s commitment to sustainability

One of the infrastructure improvements Eastman requested was the closure of Jared Drive. The current road bisects Eastman property, which limits the property’s usability. Closing the road would give Eastman more space for future development and allow the company to expand its rail infrastructure.

In 2020, the city planned to relocate Jared Drive by building a new route along the Holston River sluice. But according to the city, that plan was abandoned because it would have resulted in no new developable land, a loss of 10 acres of existing industrial land, and required a buffer to the sluice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fh9MX_0dqL9UTn00
The previous plan involved relocating Jared Drive so that it would run adjacent to the sluice.
PREVIOUS: Kingsport plans to relocate section of Jared Drive to make room for Eastman

City officials say the new Meadow Park Lane proposal would create 108 acres of land suitable for industrial and business development. Some of that land may be used by Eastman, which is interested in moving some assets from its main Kingsport plant to the developable property the project would create, according to Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P2vOo_0dqL9UTn00
City officials say the new Meadow Park Lane project would open up 110 acres of developable property for business and industrial use.

The city believes industrial development along the new road could generate an additional $138,478 in annual property tax revenue. Two proposed business parks near MeadowView could generate an extra $602,409 in annual property tax revenue, but city officials said it could take 15 years or so before those areas are developed. However, the new industrial development areas could be built out in just three years, they said.

The city will have to pay just over $1 million for right-of-way and utility relocation.

During Tuesday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, Mayor Pat Shull acknowledged that closing Jared Drive would affect traffic flow in the area.

“There’s some inconvenience that would occur in terms of traffic patterns, but it’s — I’m giving you an opinion — but in my view, it’s minor compared to the gain of enabling Eastman to have more manufacturing space to operate,” Shull said.

Eastman to invest over $1 billion in French recycling facility

The city anticipates that closing Jared Drive would add two minutes of extra travel time for someone traveling between Moreland Drive and Riverport Road. The road currently sees 5,500 trips per day to and from Eastman and 4,300 pass-through trips per day.

In addition to the benefits for Eastman and the 108 acres of developable land, the city says the new road would also improve travel time from West Kingsport and the Ridgefields community to MeadowView and Interstate 26.

If the state approves the city’s SAI application, the city could close Jared Drive to through-traffic later this year. It is expected to take three to four years to complete the Meadow Park Lane project.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

How much are school COVID case numbers growing in your district?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Many area school systems have seen confirmed student COVID-19 cases increase by four times or more since students returned from an extended holiday break — and some have yet to see a plateau in their numbers. From Kingsport City Schools announcing a two-day break at the end of this school […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Bristol, Va. Council expect landfill expert to provide report on Feb. 8

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Landfill expert Dr. Craig Benson is tentatively scheduled to provide Bristol, Virginia city leaders with a report on his findings at the landfill via Zoom on Feb. 8, according to City Manager Randall Eads during a brief landfill update at the monthly City Council meeting Tuesday. “My goal is to correct […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Developer shares progress in filling vacant lots at The Falls

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Two new businesses are being considered to fill vacant space at The Falls, a retail development off I-81 in Bristol, Virginia. “There are several lots at The Falls and we are working on Lot 20, which is across from Aldi at the main entrance right now, and we have a proposed […]
BRISTOL, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsport, TN
Traffic
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Traffic
Kingsport, TN
Government
WJHL

Quarry owner, Hawkins County residents clash, resulting in new road restrictions

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Commission approved new road use restrictions on a narrow, winding road that could put a prospective quarry in jeopardy. Jim Town Road, just outside Rogersville, now has a weight restriction of 20,000 lbs., effectively immediately. Hawkins County commissioners voted to approve the restriction 17-2 due to resident concerns […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Ace Hardware in Johnson City to close, Hobbytown USA moving in

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Benedict’s Ace Hardware closed its doors after 30 years of continuous business in Johnson City, a release said Monday. The establishment’s last day of business took place on Friday, Jan. 21 after an owner retirement. All inventory and equipment is to be sold by RomaBarr Enterprises in a liquidation sale […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Time#Infrastructure#Plastic Recycling#New Meadow#Uban Construction#Eastman Chemical Company#Meadowview#The Board Of Mayor#Sai Rrb Program#Tdot#Project Inspire#French
WJHL

Southwest Virginia COVID case rate reaches another record

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s seven-day new COVID rate jumped to yet another record level Tuesday as the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 649 new cases in the nine-county region. The seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 population is 1,590 regionally, which is 60% higher than the state average of 991 […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

People gather in Kingsport for East Tenn. RV show

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Recreational vehicle and outdoor enthusiasts gathered at the Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center to check out some of the latest RV’s, boats and more. Even local businesses came out to get in the action saying that having everything in one place is super convenient. “With COVID, a lot of people […]
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
WJHL

Washington Co. Commission pulls meat processing facility rezoning from Monday schedule

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County commissioners will no longer discuss a proposed rezoning Monday night that would allow a meat processing facility to be built near Grandview Elementary School. Susan Saylor, the communication director for the county, told News Channel 11 that the rezoning has been pulled from the agenda by the petitioner. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy