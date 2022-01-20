(Photo Gallery) Schenley Park Mascot Skate

Students filing into a building, armed with No. 2 pencils, to take the SAT, the standardized test that could determine their futures, will soon be a thing of the past. Starting in 2024, the SAT will be taken exclusively on a computer, the College Board announced Tuesday. In addition to...
MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard searched on Tuesday for 39 people missing for several days after a boat believed to be used for human smuggling capsized off Florida’s coast en route from the Bahamas. A good Samaritan called the Coast Guard early Tuesday after rescuing a...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California announced Tuesday she'd run for her 18th full term in Congress, saying there's more work to do "for the children" on healthcare, climate change, gun violence and the economy. "Our Democracy is at risk because of assaults on the truth, the assault on the...
(CNN) — After a legal battle played out in New York's court system this week, its state mask mandate was temporarily upheld Tuesday, but the back-and-forth left many residents trying to determine whether mask wearing at certain places was required or optional. The mandate, which was enacted in December...
Kyiv, Ukraine — The U.S. government's warning that Russia could launch a cyberattack targeting America's critical infrastructure likely surprised very few Ukrainians. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams and her team have been reporting on Russia's aggression in Ukraine — in its many forms — since Vladimir Putin's forces last invaded in 2014.
Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday that they have started a clinical trial testing a modified Covid-19 vaccine to protect against the supercontagious omicron variant of the coronavirus. The drugmakers said they aim to enroll up to 1,420 healthy adults ages 18 to 55 in the trial, which will evaluate whether...
David Ortiz gazed at his phone, his pursed lips revealing nerves rarely seen from one of the game's great clutch hitters. Pedro Martinez's hand rested on Ortiz's shoulder, and Martinez grinned when the good news came through. The former teammates embraced, and Martinez welcomed Ortiz into a rare space in baseball history.
President Biden ’s irritation with questions and coverage from Fox News is starting to break through the surface. Biden in the last week has twice snapped at reporters for Fox News and was caught on a live mic on Monday describing the network’s White House correspondent Peter Doocy in decidedly impolitic terms after a question about inflation, which is widely seen as cutting into the president’s approval ratings.
