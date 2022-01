BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health on Tuesday launched a campaign to encourage parents to get their eligible kids vaccinated against COVID-19. The ‘Real Kids’ campaign features children aged 5-11 why they got vaccinated in a series of television, radio and social media ads. The department said interviews with the children were conducted over the past few weeks at vaccination clinics in Baltimore City and Howard County and at a private pediatrics practice in Columbia. Kids in the campaign described why they wanted to get the vaccine, which included getting to see loved ones and getting back into sports. Seven-year-old Roslyn from...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO