ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Former MMA fighter, college football player now APD recruit

By Stephanie Chavez, Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20tNnV_0dqL7zI600

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’ve seen the newest Albuquerque Police Department recruiting ad, you probably noticed one of the officers featured in it is a hulking figure. The east coast transplant has a very interesting background, from college football to MMA.

Nicholas Acree is one of the Albuquerque Police Department’s newest recruits. “I’ve found the purpose and calling my life in doing this. Just me like, knowing I’m doing a good service that not many people could do,” Acree said. “I’m a protector at heart.”

However, it took the 31-year-old Virginia-native a few career turns to get here. “It was birthed in me but I never thought about it until it happened,” said Acree. “I was playing football and I had so many injuries and so many surgeries, so the NFL was kind of out of the picture.”

Story continues below

After ACL tears to both knees, the 6’6″ Virginia Tech lineman transitioned to coaching. “So, I finished out my years and ended up just one of the strength coaches. Who wanted to keep me around the program,” Acree said.

Fast forward a few years later, his goal of fighting MMA would bring him to Albuquerque. “I was a campus pastor for a while and I had to lose the football weight, so I just started picking up fighting,” said Acree.

Then last year, his career changed again. “I think being a coach and being a fighter and also being a campus pastor, I think all of those things have prepared me for [this] because they all deal with people,” said Acree.

While helping with defensive tactic training at Albuquerque Police Academy, he started talking with recruiters and eventually joined the department. “I hate bullying, I hate injustice. and so for me, I’ve always stepped into situations to try and be a mediator, so I think it’s just kind of natural,” Acree said. “So honestly it’s like, why not do it for a career and do that with a city or a town or county behind you to back you up?”

While it’s not the life he imagined for himself 10 years ago, he’s ready to dedicate himself to this new chapter in his life. “It wouldn’t have been here, it wouldn’t have been that it probably would’ve been NFL,” Acree says.

He’s ready to dedicate himself to this new chapter in his life. “I’ve committed to Albuquerque to serve for however long God has me here and he knows what’s next,” said Acree.

Acree is set to graduate from the police academy next month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Chester’s Pick 6: Top 6 plays or players of the week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this week’s edition of the Pick 6 we highlight the great plays and players from the local area. High school and collegiate athletes are showcased this week. Here is the list: Antonia Anderson Kathleen Obisike UNM Track & Field Team Jose Murillo New Mexico Ice Wolves Latavious Morris to Colby Wade
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM forward named Mountain West Freshman of the Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A member of the UNM women’s basketball team has been honored by the conference. On Monday, Lobo forward Paula Reus was named Mountain West Freshman of the Week. This week’s honor went to Reus following a dominating performance against Fresno State. The Palma de Mallorca, Spain native came off the bench strong […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSU 2022 football schedule released

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The schedule for New Mexico State University’s upcoming football season has been announced. The first year of the Jerry Kill era is featured by six home games, three road games against power five teams and, of course, a matchup against the UNM Lobos. The Aggies will open up the 2022 season […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM Men’s Basketball loses in Wyoming, 93-91

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico men’s basketball played in another close match-up on the road Saturday night. It was a hard-fought battle, but down the stretch, Wyoming would edge out UNM to win 93-91. UNM trailed at the end of the first half but went on to make 66% of their shots from […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lobo women take down Fresno State, 80-74

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM women’s basketball team hosted Fresno State on Saturday afternoon for a thriller at the Pit. Despite being down 38-47 at the end of the first half, the Lobos found their way in the second half thanks to surges by Antonia Anderson and Paula Reus. Anderson recorded a double-double on the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Recruiting#Apd#Mma#Cdc
KRQE News 13

Antonia Anderson makes history for the Lobos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM’s Antonia Anderson has been a core piece of the Lobo’s success, and she now has a trophy to show for it. By appearing in Saturday’s game, Anderson played in her 135th career game, the most in program history. Anderson also reached another milestone recently, as she scored her 1,000th career point […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM nursing program gains national recognition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s masters of nursing online program is being recognized nationally. According to the US News and World Report, the Master of Science in nursing online program at UNM is ranked 20th in the nation. Last year, they were ranked 83rd nationally and stand at number 2 in the Mountain […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

More fields could go unplanted under New Mexico water plan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s top water adviser on Tuesday warned New Mexico lawmakers that snowpack runoff is expected to be grim this spring and that the arid state needs readily available tools so it can accommodate years with particularly slim supplies. Mike Hamman told members of a legislative committee that short-term […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APS makes changes to COVID safety rules

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is amending some of its COVID safety rules which would allow limited spectators at indoor sporting and other events. Last week, APS put all schools in enhanced COVID-safe practices because many schools were reaching the 5% infection threshold. The biggest change was prohibiting spectators — leaving athletes to play […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man facing carjacking charges in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 31-year-old man from Mexico made his first court appearance facing charges of carjacking and carrying, using, or possessing a firearm during a crime of violence, according to a news release from the District of New Mexico U.S. Attorney’s Office. Jesus Manuel Castaneda-Villa appeared in court on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. According […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man sentenced for disposing bodies of 2 Albuquerque teens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man will spend six years in prison for his role in the murder of two Albuquerque teens. Anthony Aragon pled guilty to tampering with evidence and conspiracy last month, two years after he helped dispose of the bodies of 15-year-old Collin Romero and 14-year-old Ahmed Lateef. The teens were tortured and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Art exhibit highlights Rio Grande through photos, haiku

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new exhibit at the Open Space Visitor Center Gallery showcases the beauty of the Rio Grande in multiple ways. Clarke Conde is the mastermind behind, “Thoughts on the Rio Grande in Photographs and Haiku.” While Conde isn’t originally from Albuquerque, he came to UNM to study paleontology and says the river […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man arrested in connection to weekend homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been arrested for killing a man his ex-girlfriend was dating. Police say 21-year-old Fransisco Espinoza Almeida Jr. forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home on Saturday near Bridge and Old Coors and found Allen Sandoval in a bedroom. They say Almeida Jr. pulled out a gun and shot […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy