Some at-home COVID-19 test orders are being rejected

(WTVO) — A free at-home COVID-19 test supply website went live recently, but not everyone is having an easy time with the process.

For those who live in an apartment building where someone else has already placed an order, their order may be rejected. They will get a message that read, “our records show that at-home COVID-19 tests have already been ordered for this address. We are unable to process duplicate orders for the same address.”

It is a bug in the system, and a fix is being worked on. The postal service said that people experiencing problems should also file a service request.

