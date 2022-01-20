ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Some at-home COVID-19 test orders are being rejected

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e9Oyu_0dqL7Yeb00

(WTVO) — A free at-home COVID-19 test supply website went live recently, but not everyone is having an easy time with the process.

For those who live in an apartment building where someone else has already placed an order, their order may be rejected. They will get a message that read, “our records show that at-home COVID-19 tests have already been ordered for this address. We are unable to process duplicate orders for the same address.”

It is a bug in the system, and a fix is being worked on. The postal service said that people experiencing problems should also file a service request.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Meijer giving away free N95 masks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Meijer announced Monday that it will be giving away nearly 3 million N95 masks it received from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The company said the masks would be placed in boxes placed near the greeter stand and would be available for free. Health experts say N95 masks […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Daily Mail

Outrage as Nike fires fully-vaccinated marketing manager from its Oregon HQ for refusing to upload his COVID shot details to third party app that wanted to share his information with others

A long-time Nike employee was fired after refusing to supply his COVID-19 vaccination records to a third-party verification service used by the sportswear giant. Dex Briggs, 53, claims he was terminated from his marketing manager position at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon earlier this month after a 26-year run with the company - despite being fully-vaccinated against the virus and offering to show bosses his vaccination card.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
SignalsAZ

Order Your FREE At-⁠Home COVID-⁠19 Tests Now

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order 4 free at-home COVID-⁠19 tests. The tests are completely free, and orders will usually ship in 7-12 days. Order your tests now so you have them when you need them. The orders are processed through United States Postal Service, with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

COVID-19 Brief: Omicron Mutating, Lasting Longer and Killing Faster

As Omicron continues to dominate globally, research is coming in every day on this highly contagious variant of SARS-CoV-2. Take a look. A Subvariant of Omicron ID’ed in Washington State and Houston. Two cases of a subvariant of the Omicron variant have been identified in Washington state. It appears...
SCIENCE
Popculture

The One Grocery Item Experts Warn Is About to Become Very Hard to Find

Economic experts are warning that hazelnuts will be the next target of supply chain issues, and they're warning that hazelnut products will soon be more expensive, and/or harder to find. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, economic policies in Turkey are having ripple effects that will soon reach our grocery store shelves. That means if you enjoy Nutella spread or hazelnut coffee, you may want to fill your cabinets now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY
iheart.com

New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
SCIENCE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy