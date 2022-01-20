ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latin American Association offers free tests, vaccines

By Sammie Purcell
 6 days ago
The Latin American Association will offer free COVID-19 testing and vaccines at its Buford Highway headquarters.

Testing will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Monday through Friday, according to a press release. Appointments and insurance are not required, and all tests will be free-of-charge PCR tests.

A spokesperson for the Latin American Association said that at this time, tests will be available until May, but that date might be extended if necessary.

The association will also offer COVID-19 vaccines on select dates. The vaccines available are Moderna for ages 17 and up, Pfizer for ages 12 and up, Pfizer for children between the ages of 5 and 12, and Moderna and Pfizer booster shots. Vaccines will be available on Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 2 from 2-7 p.m., Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Feb. 23 from 2-7 p.m. Appointments and insurance are not necessary to get a vaccine.

The Latin American Association is located at 2750 Buford Highway.

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

