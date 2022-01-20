ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Roy marks return to England action with rapid century in West Indies

By David Charlesworth
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Jason Roy marked his return to England duty with a scintillating 36-ball hundred to usher his side to a thumping win in their only warm-up before a five-match Twenty20 series against the West Indies

In his first outing since recovering from the torn left calf that curtailed his T20 World Cup two months ago, the opener struck nine fours and 10 sixes against a Barbados Cricket Association President’s XI at the Kensington Oval.

Roy dominated a 141-run opening stand alongside Tom Banton before he was out for 115 off 47 balls, an innings which formed the backbone of England’s 231 for four, with their hosts finishing on 137 for 11 in a 13-a-side affair that carried on beyond the 10th wicket falling to maximise playing time.

There were cameos from Banton (32), James Vince (40 not out), Eoin Morgan (22) and Phil Salt (15no), with Moeen Ali’s dismissal for one off three balls the only blob, ahead of a series which starts on Saturday, where England will be without the likes of Jos Buttler , Jonny Bairstow , Dawid Malan and Ben Stokes after their Ashes involvement.

But it was Roy who hogged the headlines. He limped off the field in England’s final group game at the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and his absence was keenly felt days later in a semi-final defeat against New Zealand.

He was at his devastating best in Bridgetown and seemed confident from the off, characteristically marching down the track often as he took on a callow seam attack with a series of flicks, pulls and drives.

There were moments of fortune as a couple of leading edges fell into gaps but he reached his ton with three straight heaves for six, the first hitting the roof of the Greenidge and Haynes Stand and the last two clearing it.

He was dropped from the next ball – one of a series of fielding mistakes from their generous hosts – as England reached 141 without loss after 10 overs before off-spinner Ashley Nurse brought some respectability to proceedings.

After Banton slapped to mid-off for 32, Nurse, by far the most experienced campaigner for the BCA President’s XI, stifled Roy and Vince, with England restricted to 16 runs in the four overs following the halfway stage.

Roy swept Nurse into the deep and then the off-spinner, who has represented the Windies on 67 occasions in the white-ball formats, cleaned up Moeen as England lurched to 159 for three before the innings ended with a flourish.

With the Ashes contingent unavailable and one or two others out – Liam Livingstone is in the squad but missed out here due to illness – this was a chance for several on the fringes to stake their claim in a T20 World Cup year.

Vince held England’s innings together after Roy’s downfall and Salt was punchy towards the back end, while Reece Topley and Saqib Mahmood made early inroads into the opposition batting line-up, with a chase never seeming likely.

Left-armer Topley conceded just two runs in his two overs after opening the bowling under lights while Adil Rashid trapped former Windies batter Kyle Hope and Tevyn Walcott in front to reduce the hosts to 63 for six.

Tymal Mills’ radar was a little off, sending down several leg-side wides, but he ended Shamar Springer’s buccaneering 36 off 23 balls, with Liam Dawson holding on to a steepler at mid-off.

Mills took another couple of scalps with slower balls either side of a short break for rain. While the home side had lost 10 wickets, they fulfilled their 20 overs as England sought to wring every drop from the practice game.

England find some form with bat to set West Indies target of 172 in second T20

England bounced back from their opening night capitulation to set the West Indies 172 to win the second Twenty20 in Barbados.A day after slumping to 103 all out, conjuring unwelcome memories of the Test side’s recent batting woes against Australia Jason Roy’s 45 from 31 balls helped England to 171 for eight at the Kensington Oval.More than half his runs came in one over after a ponderous start, with Roy taking down slow left-armer Fabian Allen, turbo-charging England’s innings as they added 107 in the final 10 overs.We put 1⃣7⃣1⃣ on the board 🏏Do we have enough? 🤔Match Centre:...
England thrashed by nine wickets as West Indies dominate from first over

England all out for 103 having been sent into bat by hosts. Jason Holder stars with the ball taking four wickets as West Indies dominate. Windies batters canter to victory as hosts take 1-0 series lead. You can change the players, the format, the colour of the ball, and even...
Sale end Champions Cup pool stage in style with crushing win over Ospreys

Sale Sharks ended the pool stage of the Champions Cup in impressive fashion after they secured a 49-10 victory over the Ospreys at the AJ Bell Stadium.The home side were dominant throughout but the first quarter laid the foundations as they physically overwhelmed their Welsh opponents, with Tom Roebuck’s try opening the scoring.Although the home side missed a number of other opportunities, Arron Reed crossed the whitewash to give them a 14-3 lead at the interval.Ewan Ashman and Dan Du Preez then sealed the bonus point before Harri Deaves got one back for the United Rugby Championship side.It proved to...
George Ford set to be called into England training squad for Six Nations

George Ford is set to be given the opportunity to revive his international career as a replacement for Owen Farrell while England’s captain waits to discover the extent of his latest ankle injury.Ford is on Monday expected to be called into head coach Eddie Jones’ 36-man training squad for the Six Nations the PA news agency understands, as he targets a first appearance since last year’s Championship.Rested for the June victories over the United States and Canada and then falling victim to Jones’ clear-out of senior players for the autumn, Ford has been facing an uncertain Test future.He has...
England hoping for more ‘bang for their buck’ after hiring forensic psychologist

Eddie Jones has enlisted a forensic psychologist to boost England’s Guinness Six Nations title bid in the belief that enhanced mindsets offer the greatest scope for improvement in his team.Dr Nashater Deu Solheim, a Norwegian specialist in persuasion and influence, has been working with Jones and his coaching assistants ahead of the February 5 opener against Scotland at Murrayfield.Jones insists that with international rugby becoming increasingly competitive on the field, it is through the fine-tuning of psychology and clever use of data that England will benefit most.Eddie Jones has named his squad to begin preparations for the @SixNationsRugby 🔖@O2sports |...
England’s Heather Knight keen to see reserve days in Women’s Ashes schedule

England captain Heather Knight says reserve days should be introduced into the Women’s Ashes schedule and repeated her call for five-day Tests after rain wrecked the T20 leg of the series.England and Australia once again shared the points after their final T20 in the Women’s Ashes was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled at the Adelaide Oval.Thoughts now turn to the upcoming Test match, with Australia leading the multi-format series 4-2 after their nine-wicket victory in the opening match and points being split across the two subsequent washed-out T20s.There will be four points on offer in the...
‘Bored’ Katherine Brunt calls for change in the women’s game

Katherine Brunt has called for reforms of women’s Test cricket to improve the contest and spectacle ahead of the only red-ball match of the women’s Ashes.Heather Knight’s side take on Australia at Canberra in a bid to become the first English side to win a Test match Down Under this winter after their male counterparts crashed to a 4-0 series defeat.England go into the Test match 4-2 behind in the multi-format series after Australia secured a nine-wicket victory in the opening match and points were shared across the two subsequent washed out T20s.Brunt is England’s most experienced player having made...
Holder’s Best 4 for 7 Powers West Indies Over England

Jason Holder gave his best performance in T20 cricket, taking 4 wickets for 7 runs in a memorable performance on home soil, to power West Indies to a nine-wicket victory over England on Saturday in Barbados. The win put West Indies one up in the five match Twenty20 International series with another showdown expected at 3 pm today.
England in West Indies: Liam Dawson relishing opportunity after 'frustrating' time on the outside

Liam Dawson is relishing his T20 opportunity with England in the West Indies after a "frustrating" time on the periphery of the squad. Saturday's clash with West Indies in Barbados, in which England were dismissed for just 103 and thumped by nine wickets, was Dawson's first game for his country since 2018 and just 13th across the formats since he made his international debut in 2016.
England and Australia share points as Women’s Ashes T20 is washed out

England and Australia split the points after the second T20 in the Women’s Ashes was abandoned due to persistent rain at the Adelaide Oval Only 4.1 overs were possible before play was stopped, with Danni Wyatt backing up her score of 70 in the opening match by making 14 off 12 balls while Tammy Beaumont added six.The two sides will try again for the final T20 in Adelaide on Sunday morning, but the loss of this fixture puts the emphasis on the upcoming Test match.The second IT20 has been abandoned in Adelaide.The third and final IT20 is tomorrow, starting at...
Joe Root named ICC men’s Test player of the year

England captain Joe Root has been named men’s Test cricketer of the year by the International Cricket Council.Despite a testing year for the national side the Yorkshireman scored 1,708 runs in 2021, the third-highest total on record in a calendar year.Only Pakistan’s Mohammad Yousuf (1,788 in 2006) and West Indies great Viv Richards (1,710 in 1976) have scored more.⭐️ Joe Root 🆚 Kyle Jamieson 🆚 Dimuth Karunaratne 🆚 Ravichandran Ashwin ⭐️The winner of the 2021 ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year is revealed 👉 https://t.co/oH0YWiZpfI pic.twitter.com/IumWnZCb6R— ICC (@ICC) January 24, 2022Root registered two double centuries and a further four...
Man Utd and Liverpool celebrated big weekend wins – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 23.FootballManchester United’s players celebrated Saturday’s last-gasp victory over West Ham.The United Way 🔴💪 pic.twitter.com/TiMjw39gpc— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) January 23, 2022What a feeling 😍 https://t.co/r2Y40TOp35— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) January 23, 2022Liverpool were happy to leave Crystal Palace with three points.Boom!!! 3 points! It’s a tough place to go and it showed. Time to recharge and get back to it after the break 😄 pic.twitter.com/UE3KQIyogO— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) January...
Burnley take a point at Arsenal on their return to action

Burnley returned to Premier League action for the first time in three weeks to hold Arsenal to a goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium.The Clarets have seen a host of games postponed this month due to not having enough players available and fell to the foot of the table as their rivals were able to fulfil fixtures.Wins for fellow relegation candidates Norwich and Newcastle earlier in the weekend only heaped pressure on Burnley, but Sean Dyche’s side battled to a hard-fought point against a below-par Arsenal.The Gunners are still without a win in 2022 as their top-four ambitions continue to...
