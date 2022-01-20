ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

A Look at Jamie Lynn Spears’ Breezy Boho Style Over the Years

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ZRta_0dqL6qJM00

Jamie Lynn Spears has always remained true to her own sense of style, particularly elevating her looks with an effortless bohemian touch.

The “Sweet Magnolias” actress regularly wears jeans and graphic T-shirts when off-duty. Her red carpet style, however, is decidedly dressier with a variety of printed and textured minidresses in the early 2000s. In more recent years, Spears’ looks have grown trendier, thanks to a range of sparkly and sharp sheath dress,s jumpsuits and slick gowns from designers like Michael Costello.

When it comes to footwear, Spears’ styles have remained consistent over the years. In the early 2000s, the “Follow Me” singer often wore peep-toe pumps in both neutral and printed tones. However, within the last decade, she was consistently spotted in a variety of colorful, strappy and sparkly pointed-toe pumps from brands like Sam Edelman. Her off-duty ensembles have regularly included Nike sneakers, as well as comfortable flip flops and knee-high boots.

The “Zoey 101” star hit the red carpet at the “Charlotte’s Web” premiere in 2006, wearing a bold minidress that featured mixed floral and leopard prints. The flowy sleeved-dress was paired with sparkly bangles and rings, and completed with low-heeled leopard-print pumps.

In 2007, the “All That” actress stepped out in Malibu, Calif., with big sister Britney Spears for a trip to Mulholland Drive. For the casual outing, Spears donned a white short-sleeved T-shirt with black low-rise jeans. Her outfit was complete with a leather shoulder bag and dark pink pumps.

The “How Could I Want More” singer posed on the red carpet at the 2014 ACM Awards. For the occasion, Spears wore a graphic printed orange, black and white sequined minidress. The sparkly number was complete with red patent leather pumps, which featured pointed toes and towering stiletto heels.

At the 2016 CMA Awards in Nashville, Spears went fully glam in a sleek Michael Costello dress. The shimmery black number featured sharp shoulders, as well as a plunging neckline and two thigh-high slits. The daring dress was complete with drop earrings, as well as a pair of strappy suede Sam Edelman pumps.

Click through the gallery to see more of Spears’ breezy looks over the years .

Comments / 3

Related
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Strikes a Pose in an Edgy Pink Catsuit & Slick Sandals to Celebrate Her Birthday

Lori Harvey serves a bold lesson in matching patterns on her birthday. The socialite posted a photo on her Instagram story yesterday in an outfit that was perfectly edgy for one of fashion’s newest “it” girls, while highlighting that she’ll be 25 today. For the ensemble, the step-daughter of Steve Harvey donned a black and pink abstract printed catsuit that felt modern and fresh. She accessorized it with a handbag splashed with the same abstract pattern. When it came down to the shoes, Harvey slipped on a pair of black ankle-strap sandals that helped unify her attire. Harvey has a chic and unique...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Is Jamie Lynn Spears’ Net Worth $6 Million? Here’s How She Makes Her Money

Britney Spears may be free from her conservatorship, but that doesn’t mean the drama is over. As of late, the former pop princess’ younger sister, Jamie Lynn, has been making headlines for her explosive new memoir, “Things I Should Have Said,” in which she calls Britney’s behavior “paranoid” and “erratic” growing up. Despite claims to the contrary coming from Britney, in a recent interview while promoting the tell-all book on “Good Morning America,” Jamie Lynn said, “I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter.” The 30-year-old mom-of-two, who is 10 years younger than Britney, also insists she had nothing to do with...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jennifer Coolidge Is Classic in Lace Little Black Dress and Pointy Pumps for ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Jennifer Coolidge took a classic approach to her late-night talk show appearance. The actress was on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday to discuss her role on HBO’s “White Lotus” and how she got involved with Ariana Grande’s music video for “Thank You Next.” On the show, Coolidge wore a chic, traditional look consisting of a black lace mini dress from Dolce & Gabbana. The dress featured long sleeves and a scoop neckline. She added oversized gold hoop earrings as well as a few gold rings to the outfit. Her blond locks were worn in polished waves, adding to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lynn Spears
Person
Britney Spears
countryliving.com

LeAnn Rimes Stuns in a Sheer Black Dress With a Plunging Neckline

While everyone is moving on from the chaotic energy known as 2021, LeAnn Rimes' New Year's post is giving us every excuse to reminisce on the past year for a bit longer. The Meet Your Makers Showdown co-host had one heck of a year in 2021. From recording her upcoming studio album God's Work, hand pouring candles, recording her Wholly Human podcast and co-hosting discovery+'s latest craft competition show, LeAnn made the most of her time all while making sure to stay connected with fans.
BEAUTY & FASHION
luxurylaunches.com

Kylie Jenner breaks her Instagram hiatus by flashing a dazzling $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch

Out of sight is out of mind, even when you’re Kylie Jenner. Realizing this, the 24-year-old makeup Mogul has broken her sabbatical,after almost two months, and fans couldn’t be happier. While we surely missed the gorgeous Christmas looks she dishes out year after year for star-studded Christmas parties, it was consolation enough to see a few of her many expensive Christmas gifts. Kylie shared on her Instagram stories a glimpse of a dazzling $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch followed by sneak peeks of a quiet day at home with daughter Stormi. The lion-shaped clutch is befitting of her astrological sign, Leo. It’s a stunning addition to her already coveted collection of handbags!
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Khloé Kardashian and Her Daughter True Twinned in Sparkly Silver Dresses on Christmas Eve

At this point, it's tradition for Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson, to wear matching outfits to the family's annual Christmas Eve party. For her very first Christmas, True coordinated with her mom in a white tutu and a rhinestone-encrusted top, and the following year, the mother-daughter duo opted for festive gold looks. They skipped the custom all together in 2020, but were back at it this year, twinning in sparkly silver dresses.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boho#Jeans#Flip Flops#Nike#Cma Awards
HollywoodLife

Cher, 75, Looks Flawless Next To Rapper Saweetie In Glamorous New MAC Campaign Photos

Cher and rapper Saweetie have a new collaboration for MAC Cosmetics and are looking fabulous as always!. Cher and Saweetie have a new collaboration! The duo joined together with MAC Cosmetics campaign, in photos you can see here, as the beauty brand showcased on their Instagram account in recent photos. For the campaign, Cher, 75, is looking just like her ’70s disco self with her fabulous, straight long black hair and serious blue and silver sparkling eye makeup. Saweetie, 28, looked just as disco-ready for her look, sporting icy blonde locks up in a high half-up, half-down hair do and paired the look with fabulous long lashes, red lips, and a stunning sparkling silver fringe top, choker, and matching skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Zendaya Wears Linda Evangelista’s Vintage Dress From 1992 For ‘Euphoria’ Premiere

Zendaya and a vintage Valentino — need we say more? See photos of the actress wearing the glamorous gown for the ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 premiere. Coming out in vintage style! Zendaya came to the Euphoria season 2 ready to serve in some vintage glamour, wearing a gorgeous spring/summer 1992 Valentino dress. The 25-year-old actress, who was styled by Law Roach, showed up to the Jan. 5 Los Angeles event in the strapless black-and-white striped gown originally debuted on the catwalk in ’92 by supermodel Linda Evangelista.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thecurrent-online.com

What’s the accurate Net Worth of Jamie Lynn Spears?

Actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears has an estimated net worth of $6 million due to her participation in the comedy-drama series Zoey 101. Britney Spears, the world’s most famous pop star, has unfollowed her younger sister on Instagram. Paris Hilton, Lady Gaga, and Madonna are some of the celebrities Britney follows on Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wonderwall.com

Christie Brinkley, 67, defies the laws of aging in gorgeous swimsuit selfie, plus more news

Christie Brinkley proves age is just a number (again) in new pics. This is 67! OK, well … this is 67 if you're Christie Brinkley. The ever-stunning model's been sharing photos from her family's beach getaway for the past week, including plenty of gorgeous selfies and bikini pics. "Feeling grateful from sunrise to sunset," she captioned a gallery featuring shots of bright pink tropical flowers, a surfside sunset backdrop and more on Jan. 10. More pics of her apparently ageless figure followed the next day, along with photos of Christie's son and daughter soaking up some rays. At one point during the family's sun worshipping fun, the star also took time out to tell followers she'd taken steps to keep her skin safe before hitting the beach. "The words to this song are my wish for you..and I'm going to add an important beauty tip I wish I had heard sooner..," she wrote alongside a video over the weekend. "Protect your skin while enjoying your sweet happy life. Be sure to use SPF everyday. I'm wearing SPF 50, a swimsuit with long sleeved sun protection, and a hat!"
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Dances In Plaid Short Shorts As She Gives Fans New View Of Her House — Video

Britney Spears rocked a bright red crop top and matching flannel shorts while showing off a new view of her mansion. Britney Spears is the queen of content and she always knows how to keep her social media followers coming back for more. And Jan. 3 was no different as the 40-year-old pop princess took to Instagram and shared a short clip while dancing in her home. The “Baby, One More Time” singer gave fans a glimpse at a different view inside her mansion than she typically reveals.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Jamie Lynn’s Husband Claims He Didn’t Know She Was Britney’s Sister at First—Where He Stands in Their Feud

Since her feud with her sister, fans have wanted to know more about Jamie Lynn Spears’ husband and where he stands in her fight with Britney. Jamie Lynn is Britney’s younger sister. She was born on April 4, 1991, and was the third and youngest child of parents Jamie and Lynne Spears. (They welcomed their first child, a son named Bryan, in April 19, 1977. Their second child, Britney, was born on December 2, 1981.) From 2005 to 2008, Jamie Lynn starred as the lead of Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101, in which she played Zoey Brooks. When she was 16 years old,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

Jamie Lynn Spears Claps Back at Sister Britney Spears, Says Family Is Facing Death Threats Due to ‘Accusatory Posts’

Britney Spears has responded to her sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ recent ABC News interview, in which she spoke about their relationship and defended her role in the pop star’s 13-year conservatorship. In a series of Notes app screenshots posted to Twitter on Thursday, Britney Spears wrote about how she watched the interview, parts of which aired on both “Good Morning America” and “Nightline,” while she had a 104-degree fever. “It was actually kind of nice having a fever so high cause I had to surrender to not caring,” she wrote. Britney Spears then explained why she took issue with some of what...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

83K+
Followers
12K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy