As interoperability provisions from the 21st Century Cures Act (Cures Act) enter their enforcement phase, pharmacy leaders within the Pharmacy HIT Collaborative (PHIT), the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC), and pharmacy system vendors met recently to discuss the state of pharmacy interoperability. The group detailed various challenges and needs associated with pharmacy interoperability, information sharing, and connectivity. The goal was to identify action items and next steps, particularly for integrating and using the data that is embedded in the Pharmacists eCare Plan (PeCP) with providers’ electronic health record (EHR) systems and data exchange mechanisms used by healthcare payers. ONC is tasked with implementing the Cures Act Final Rule.

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO