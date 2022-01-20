Penn State cracking down on ticket brokers

UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — A screenshot of a letter explaining that a Penn State season ticket holder was losing his season tickets grabbed attention Wednesday, and the university confirms it’s real.

In an effort to crack down on what it labels as “ticket brokers,” Penn State says it used data tracking and information to identify accounts who’s sole purpose was to resell tickets for profit. The schools says fans were not impacted by the crackdown, and the letters only went out to the identified accounts.

The letter says account holders who are labeled as brokers would have the accounts deleted, and while it would honor current season tickets, any pending sales would be refunded.

A university spokesperson says about 1-percent of ticket holders were flagged, a StateCollege.com report says that is about 460 accounts.

The university says the crackdown is designed to allow fans a better experience, and ultimately allow more fans looking to purchase season tickets to purchase directly from the university at face value rather than third-parties.

Penn State says if you got this letter in error you should contact the ticket office at 814-865-5555.

