Alabama students are getting a boost to join the tourism industry. The state is preparing to spend $1 million to train future workers — at no cost to them. The plan — announced by Governor Kay Ivey — targets up to 2,000 students across the state. They can attend online courses to obtain a special certification which will allow them to immediately enter the tourism workforce. The certification will be available through Alabama’s two-year college, Alabama Community College System, at more than 130 locations throughout the state. It was specifically developed by the Governor’s Office of Education in conjunction with the community college system. Anyone 16 and older is eligible to take part in the online tourism certification, and will not earn college credit for participating.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO