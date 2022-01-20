Man wanted in Pierce County for child rape

ASHFORD, Wash. — A man is wanted in Pierce County on a felony warrant of four counts of third degree rape of a child, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Charles-Lee Churchill is described as a white male, 30 years old, 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 157 pounds.

He has a tattoo of cartoon characters on his right arm.

Churchill may be driving a silver Dodge Ram with a landscaping logo on the side.

He may be in Ashford area.

If you have seen Churchill or have any information in this case, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

All tipsters will remain anonymous.

