Newsmaker: National Blood Donation Month

 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PMRLB_0dqL41kU00

January is National Blood Donation Month. While the need for donors is a year-round issue, this month is set aside to promote the life-saving impact that giving blood can have on the community.

On this segment of Newsmaker we have Erin Tighe, the Community Relations Specialist with the Community Blood Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York.

YourErie

Biomat in need of 130 plasma donations to make certain medication

The blood shortage is continuing to affect people all over the nation, but another life saving agent is in need within the community. Before donating, it is recommended to drink plenty of water, as well as staying fed. Donating plasma is much like donating blood, except the red blood cells are being returned to your […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Blood Watch: Blood Bank in critical need of O & A blood

The Community Blood Bank is currently in critical need of O & A blood. The blood bank is offering a special promo this month– all donors in January will receive a long sleeve t-shirt for National Blood Donor Month. The Community Blood Bank is located at 2646 Peach Street and is open the following hours: Monday: 8 a.m. – 5 […]
ADVOCACY
State
New York State
Wbaltv.com

Red Cross facing national crisis in blood donation shortage

The Red Cross needs blood donations now more than ever. The organization is currently experiencing a national crisis as they are reporting a dire situation. They are experiencing the lowest amount of donations in 10 years and they say it's remained that way for the past four months. Bridget Rohrbough...
BALTIMORE, MD
WKYT 27

Donations needed as blood supplies reach critical lows across the nation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the pandemic continues, many hospitals and blood centers are facing significant blood shortages when the supply is needed most. Both the American Red Cross and the Kentucky Blood Center say their blood supplies have been reaching critical lows, which is why it now it’s more important than ever to donate if you can.
LEXINGTON, KY
WSVN-TV

American Red Cross declares national blood crisis, urges people to donate

(WSVN) - The American Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis. According to the organization, the nation’s blood supply is at a record low. They’re seeing a 34% decline in new donors because of the pandemic. Centers across the United States have reported less than a day’s...
ADVOCACY
freedom929.com

LOCAL BLOOD DONATIONS NEEDED

(OLNEY/NEWTON) The American Red Cross has announced a national blood crisis that could be dangerous for all patients across the country and here in downstate Illinois. In fact, with the blood inventory at crisis levels, doctors are now being forced to decide which patients receive blood transfusions and who must wait, a truly dire situation. The ARC is very much in need of all platelets and all blood types, and all donors are encouraged to get out and give blood at their next earliest opportunity. The next area Richland County Blood Drive will be this Thursday, at the Olney VFW, from 12:00 to 5:00, sponsored by the Olney Rotary Club. If folks can’t make it Thursday to give blood in Olney, call the American Red Cross’ Blood Donation Center in Effingham for a specific appointment time to give blood, at 800-733-2767 or go online to the ARC’s website, at redcrossblood.org/local/homepage/location/effingham.
OLNEY, IL
caldwelljournal.com

Governor Cooper Proclaims January as Blood Donation Month

RALEIGH, NC (January 13, 2022) — Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed January as Blood Donation Month in North Carolina, encouraging people who are healthy and eligible to sign up to donate blood during the severe blood shortage. “Giving blood is a safe and effective way to help your community,”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

