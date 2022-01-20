Newsmaker: National Blood Donation Month

January is National Blood Donation Month. While the need for donors is a year-round issue, this month is set aside to promote the life-saving impact that giving blood can have on the community.

On this segment of Newsmaker we have Erin Tighe, the Community Relations Specialist with the Community Blood Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York.

